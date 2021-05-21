The Friends Experience is making its way to Atlanta this summer

Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Good news is in store for fans of the popular sitcom “Friends.” Those who love the adventures of Monica, Ross, Rachel and the rest of the NYC crew will be able to revisit the show in person this July.

“The Friends Experience” is making its way to Atlanta and visitors will be able to explore 12 rooms that recreate the NYC-based show.

This is the latest photo experience to make its way to the city and create Instagram-worthy moments

Get ready to hang out in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, stand around Monica and Rachel’s kitchen and take a break from the day at the popular Central Perk. Rumor has it, you’ll even be able to poke the Ugly Naked Guy and kick your feet up on the legendary orange couch or the recliners that Chandler and Joey loved.

Originally, the experience was created for the show’s 25th anniversary two years ago in New York City and Chicago. Both locations have performed well and gained popularity over the years, which led to the expansion.

True to the form of the show titles, the experience is dubbed “The One in Atlanta” and is timely with the upcoming special, “Friends: The Reunion.” The HBO special will feature original cast members and celebrity guests on May 27.

In the meantime, HBO Max is airing all episodes of the series and TBS is doing marathons of reruns until June 4.

The experience will be located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs from July 15 until Sept. 6.

Tickets are currently on sale and all visitors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering.