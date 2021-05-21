newsbreak-logo
SOULY HAD EXPLORES THE DEPTH OF TOXIC RELATIONSHIPS IN RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE “DRUGS”

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, singer-songwriter and rising music sensation Souly Had releases his new single “DRUGS”, the first track to be unveiled from Souly’s forthcoming EP D.R.U.G.S. due this summer via 4th & Broadway/Island Records. Coming off the release of his 2019 breakthrough EP B.L.I.S.S. (Because Love Is So Special) with hit tracks...

