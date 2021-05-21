newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, OH

Huron County Public Health hosting vaccine clinic Monday

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBNJr_0a7K1SGd00

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health will host a Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Huron County Public Health, 28 Executive Dr., Norwalk.

All interested individuals may call at 419-668-1652 ext. 241 to schedule your arrival time for the clinic and to bring a valid ID and insurance information. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to individuals. Individuals must be 18 years or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department also has the Moderna vaccine available at this time and invites Huron County residents age 18 years and older who are interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine to schedule an appointment by calling 419-668-1652 ext. 241 or book an appointment using our online scheduling tool at: https://bit.ly/3xxHh3O.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for those 12-17 years of age; Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are currently only authorized for ages 18 and up. Youth ages 12-17 must have parental consent for any vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

County Resident COVID-19 Data

Older age groups in Huron County with higher vaccination rates have fewer people contracting COVID-19 than the lower age groups, who have much lower vaccination rates and high case counts.

COVID-19 Case Data

For the week of March 14-20, there were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported.

State and Local Risk Levels

As of Thursday, May 13, Huron County has officially been downgraded to a Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meaning there is increased exposure and spread in Huron County.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced at a state address on Wednesday, May 12, that the Ohio Department of Health will be removing all health orders, including facial coverings, social distancing, and capacity limitations on June 2, excluding nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

This timeline will allow any eligible individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine the time to receive the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, or at least the first dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Huron County Public Health encourages all eligible individuals to schedule their COVID19 vaccination appointment, the sooner you receive your vaccination, the sooner you will be able to achieve earlier protection. It typically takes two weeks after you are fully vaccinated for the body to build immunity against COVID-19.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
629
Followers
147
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Huron County, OH
Government
County
Huron County, OH
Huron County, OH
Health
City
Norwalk, OH
State
Ohio State
Norwalk, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Department#State Department#Executive Dr#Covid 19 Case Data For#Vaccine Clinic#Youth Ages#Parental Consent#Earlier Protection#Immunity#Calling#Legal Guardian#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio Statetribuneledgernews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...
Ohio StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Will Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Mental Health Month

NORWALK — As Mental Health Month begins, The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) will be increasing in-person outreach efforts beginning in the month of May and will continue throughout the spring/summer months. This past year has been extremely difficult for many and we want to...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.