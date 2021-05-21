Huron County Public Health hosting vaccine clinic Monday

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health will host a Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Huron County Public Health, 28 Executive Dr., Norwalk.

All interested individuals may call at 419-668-1652 ext. 241 to schedule your arrival time for the clinic and to bring a valid ID and insurance information. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to individuals. Individuals must be 18 years or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department also has the Moderna vaccine available at this time and invites Huron County residents age 18 years and older who are interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine to schedule an appointment by calling 419-668-1652 ext. 241 or book an appointment using our online scheduling tool at: https://bit.ly/3xxHh3O.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for those 12-17 years of age; Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are currently only authorized for ages 18 and up. Youth ages 12-17 must have parental consent for any vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

County Resident COVID-19 Data

Older age groups in Huron County with higher vaccination rates have fewer people contracting COVID-19 than the lower age groups, who have much lower vaccination rates and high case counts.

COVID-19 Case Data

For the week of March 14-20, there were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported.

State and Local Risk Levels

As of Thursday, May 13, Huron County has officially been downgraded to a Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meaning there is increased exposure and spread in Huron County.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced at a state address on Wednesday, May 12, that the Ohio Department of Health will be removing all health orders, including facial coverings, social distancing, and capacity limitations on June 2, excluding nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

This timeline will allow any eligible individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine the time to receive the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, or at least the first dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Huron County Public Health encourages all eligible individuals to schedule their COVID19 vaccination appointment, the sooner you receive your vaccination, the sooner you will be able to achieve earlier protection. It typically takes two weeks after you are fully vaccinated for the body to build immunity against COVID-19.