MAYS LANDING, NJ – A Galloway Township woman has been charged in the assault of a nine-year-old girl, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On May 12, 2021, Stephanie Gregory, 56, was charged with 2 counts of second-degree Aggravated Assault and 6 counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child whom she was the legal guardian of, as well as the child’s 2 siblings. Gregory is also charged with one count of third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, heroin.