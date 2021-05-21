Eurofins gains EUA for young children’s COVID test
Eurofins announced today that it received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its at-home COVID-19 testing kit for children three years of age and older. Luxembourg-based Eurofins’ Clinical Enterprise subsidiary became the first to receive EUA for an at-home nasal PCR test for young children with the empowerDX kit, according to a news release. In March, Eurofins launched the direct-to-consumer, FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 test kit for consumers 18 years of age and older.www.medicaldesignsourcing.com