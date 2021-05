Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly hasn't pitched since the World Series and recently revealed he underwent shoulder surgery last November. "We found some cysts," Kelly told WEEI's Rob Bradford. "My shoulder hasn't been good since the end of 2019. But during my suspension after the thing with the (Houston) Astros my arm was super weak. If I was laying on a table I couldn't lift my arm past gravity. They asked me how long it was going on for and I told them forever. I couldn't sleep at night and it felt like fire ants were eating my arm from the inside-out."