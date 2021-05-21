newsbreak-logo
Roanoke, VA

SCOTT DREYER: Lessons from Cambodia (I)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. — Matthew 16:18 (NIV) As a child I spent a lot of time listening to the radio and one spring, in addition to getting excited about an upcoming birthday, I heard news reports about a group called the Khmer Rouge taking over the far-off country Cambodia. It seemed distant to a kid in Southwest Virginia, but it made an impression on my mind.

