(Waldorf, MD, May 21, 2021)The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday afternoon that they are increasing the capacity at Regency Furniture Stadium to 100% and are lifting mask mandates for fully vaccinated fans. The policy change is in accordance with the Center for Disease Control's new guidelines and was exactly what the Atlantic League […]