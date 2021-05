Let’s start this preview by comparing two statistics: wOBA and ERA. The following graph shows a count of batters’ wOBA, grouped into 4 bins. In games played 1 through 8 May, the frequent batters of the Nationals had a higher average wOBA (.326 vs .303). And the Nationals had more batters with wOBA above .300 (7 vs 5). Normally, those two differences would results in the Nationals scoring more runs per game, and this is no exception (4.3 vs 3.4 runs per game). In summary, in the first week of May the Nationals’ batters were hotter than the Diamondbacks batters.