Stratford ethics commission gets complaint against one of its own

By Ethan Fry
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The town’s Ethics Commission has met for the first time in at least two years to consider a complaint one of its members says is about him. But the commissioner, Dave Mullane, a former cop and investigator for the state’s attorney’s office in Bridgeport, says he knows little else about it — and isn’t sure whether he will participate in a “probable cause” hearing he’s been notified is planned for next week.

Hartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Dick Brescia, 1935-2021, Norwalk volunteer

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Norwalk Parking Authority Chairman Dick Brescia has passed away at age 86. “We lost a true gentleman. A nice guy, a person who loved Norwalk, a person who served Norwalk on many different levels,” Mayor Harry Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The Bridgeport-born Brescia...
Norwalk, CTPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

How are we doing?

At NancyOnNorwalk, our mission is to bring you hyperlocal news about government, education and land use. We cover local meetings and bring you the stories that would otherwise go untold – stories that make a difference to the Norwalk community. We work hard at this, many of us volunteering our...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Stratford, CTNew Haven Register

Stratford mayor announces re-eection run, citing transparency, 'respectful government'

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura Hoydick has made it official: She’s running for a second term as the town’s top elected official. Flanked by husband and “First Dude” Paul and her daughter Paige, the mayor told supporters gathered this week on Academy Hill that being mayor has been “one of the most important things and valuable things I feel I’ve ever done, and I’d like to continue for the next four years.
Bridgeport, CTConnecticut Post

Bridgeport official: Body found at Bassick High School

BRIDGEPORT — An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death for a body found at a city high school over the weekend, officials said. The city’s 911 dispatch center received a call from an individual on Sunday who said they discovered a body on the outside stairwell of Bassick High School, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Getting there: Connecticut DOT hearings won't change anything

Our state government certainly moves in mysterious ways. The Connecticut legislature seems unable to even discuss the crucial replenishing of the Special Transportation Fund to keep mass transit rolling, but they found hours to debate the merits of declaring pizza the “official state food.” Really?. Kudos to the nine lawmakers...
Stratford, CTConnecticut Post

Auditors say Stratford's books are clean - while making some recommendations for improvement

STRATFORD — Accounting entries made by one person without any review. Missing paperwork for a state grant. An asset forfeiture account only the police chief had access to. Though the town’s auditors gave Stratford’s books an auditor-type commendation in a 148-page audit made public Monday, they found a handful of problems town officials are now working to correct, some of which were identified as “significant deficiencies” or “material weaknesses.”
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am very encouraged to see that as more residents get vaccinated, Fairfield has officially moved out of the red and orange categories and into the yellow category. (5-9 cases per 100,000), with our COVID-19 cases. This is the the third week in a row Fairfield has experienced a reduction in our case rate, allowing us to begin returning to normal life.
trumbulltimes.com

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...