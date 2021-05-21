Gov. Doug Burgum, Grand Forks leaders tout career center vision, promise of boosted workforce
Eric Ripley has been with Grand Forks Public Schools for 22 years, starting out teaching computer courses at Valley Middle School. And in the two decades that have passed, things have changed considerably. The Flood of 1997, fresh in Grand Forks memory back then, is long gone. So are many of the fixtures and airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base that powered the local economy, replaced with high-tech autonomous aircraft. And Ripley, nowadays, is out of the classroom and behind a desk, heading up career and technical education for the district.www.grandforksherald.com