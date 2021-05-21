newsbreak-logo
Shooting incident in NW Roanoke

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(from Roanoke OD) On May 20 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Green Spring Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers determined that the shooting did not take place at the residence, but have not been able to locate the scene of the incident at this time.

