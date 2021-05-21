Affordable housing series addresses energy efficiency in finale

Given recent assertions about the Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage Project by FirstLight CEO Alicia Barton in an April 23 My Turn, I’d like to add perspective. Ms. Barton’s statements also come in the employ of FirstLight’s parent venture-capital firm PSP Investments of Canada. After arriving five years back, they reregistered their Massachusetts-purchased plants as Delaware tax shelters in 2018. PSP did not show up to rescue our great river from NMPS’s net-power loss, buy-low/re-sell-high, profit model — or its and massive, year-round fish killing. Their Delaware trick removed and obscured significant revenue from state and local tax rolls their budgets could have used for schools and services in coming decades.