newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Derby, CT

Derby lowers mill rate, gives schools one more dollar

By Eddy Martinez
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY — The city’s Board of Apportionment and Taxation approved a new budget totaling nearly $47.4 million this week, lowering the mill rate in the process. Despite the decrease in the city’s mill rate from 43.8 to 38.6 mills, Chief of Staff Andrew Baklik said that some property owners will see increased taxes due to property revaluations.

www.thehour.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derby, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Derby, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mill Rate#Taxpayers#Government Revenue#State Property#School Property#American Rescue Plan#The Board Of Education#Increased Taxes#Increased Revenue#Salary Increases#Mills#Buying Property#Property Revaluations#Schools#Construction Projects#City Owned Property#School District#Budget Shortfalls#This Week#Staff Andrew Baklik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and have to hold their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
bondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?
Derby, CTMiddletown Press

Derby aldermen unanimously approve George Floyd vigil

DERBY — The Valley NAACP will hold an evening vigil at the Derby Green on May 25, honoring the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. The city’s aldermen approved a request by the Valley NAACP to hold the vigil during its meeting last week. Gabriella Koc, a member...
New Haven County, CTPosted by
Connecticut by the Numbers

Self-pour Technology Considered by Connecticut Legislature As Economic Driver

Connecticut legislature is considering proposal to permit self-pour technology.Industry image. Connecticut is one of only five states that doesn’t allow for bars, restaurants, and breweries to use self-pour technology. That may change, if a proposal being considered by the state legislature is approved in the final month of the 2021 General Assembly session.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Let's eliminate illegal voting

We live in the greatest country in the world. We have the most powerful military, we put men on the moon, we have equipment operating on Mars. We invented a vaccine in months, our technology is the best in the world and we have the best universities. I can go on and on, but I think you know what I am saying.
Derby, CTNew Haven Independent

Permits Pulled To Demolish Main Street Building In Derby

DERBY — Demolition of a dilapidated Main Street building near City Hall is expected to begin soon, according to Mayor Rich Dziekan. Derby Shores, LLC are moving forward with plans to take down its four-story building at 195 Main St. A demolition permit was issued to the John J. Brennan Construction company on April 26, according to the mayor’s office.
Derby, CTConnecticut Post

Ansonia and Derby officials eyeing federal funds for Valley recovery

DERBY — Valley officials say federal funds heading their way for infrastructure upgrades could pay for long-delayed improvements to Derby’s waste water treatment plant and help redevelop the old Ansonia Copper and Brass plant. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3, met with Naugatuck Valley officials in...