newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Brown bears euthanised at zoo after escaping enclosure

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZGDH_0a7JzBcQ00
Bears at Whipsnade Zoo (PA Media)

Two brown bears have been euthanised at a zoo after escaping from their enclosure.

The animals managed to climb across a fallen tree that had come down in strong winds and attacked a wild boar in the neighbouring section.

Bosses at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, said they had no choice but to euthanise the bears over concerns of an “immediate threat to human life”.

The zoo’s chief curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick, said: “As brown bears are strong and dangerous predators, our first priority is safety.

“We must quickly make decisions informed by our experience and expertise to protect our people, guests and our other animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E99sn_0a7JzBcQ00
Bears at Whipsnade Zoo (PA Media)

He said tranquilisers were not an option as they would have taken at least 20 minutes to work, “during which time the animals can become unpredictable and aggressive as adrenaline is coursing through them”.

“We had to intervene immediately to ensure the bears didn’t get out of the boar enclosure, which has a low fence,” he added.

A third brown bear had not left the enclosure, and was called to her indoor den and secured while the tree was removed.

Mr Fitzpatrick said there would be a full investigation into Friday’s incident, adding: “As zookeepers and animal carers, this situation is something we train to deal with through regular, rigorous drills – but one that we always hope we’ll never have to face.

“I’m devastated by the outcome of this morning’s incident, but I’m confident that our actions prevented any further loss of life.”

View All 42 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Whipsnade Zoo#The Zoo#Animal Life#Wild Boar#Into The Wild#Wild Life#Predators#Mr Fitzpatrick#Safety#Bedfordshire#Human Life#Curator#Dunstable#Tranquilisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Zoo keeps quiet about three escaped leopards

A zoo in the Chinese city of Hangzhou has apologised after failing to notify the public that three leopards had escaped. The leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park on April 19 but the zoo remained quiet over fears the news would cause panic. It even denied a security breach despite...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Norway urged to cancel ‘unacceptable’ minke whale hearing experiments

More than 50 scientists and vets from around the world have raised concerns over plans by Norway to capture and subject minke whales to hearing experiments. The experiment will see 12 juvenile minke whales caught in nets off Lofoten, Norway, and held between two rafts for up to six hours to measure their hearing with electrodes under the skin.
AnimalsPosted by
99.9 The Point

11-Pound Yearling Bear Dies After Snowstorm Rescue

An 11-pound yearling bear that was found and rescued from a snowstorm on Ute Pass earlier this week has passed away. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Twitter page, a bear - that was originally thought to be a cub - was rescued from a snowstorm on Ute Pass above Manitou Springs on Monday (May 3).
WBAL Radio

10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30 feet away. “I saw him and he...
ravallirepublic.com

Grizzly bear trapped near Avon and euthanized

A grizzly bear blamed for killing multiple yearlings on a ranch near Avon was trapped and destroyed Monday. Ranchers riding horseback were checking cattle when they came across the grizzly on a yearling carcass Saturday evening, said Rory Trimbo, Anaconda-based grizzly specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. After U.S....
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Whipsnade Zoo condemned online after two escaped bears were shot dead

A zoo in Bedfordshire has faced strong criticism after it was forced to kill two brown bears which had escaped from their enclosure on Friday. The animals managed to get out of their cage in ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after strong winds caused a tree to fall to the ground, creating a ‘bridge’ between their enclosure and a neighbouring area housing wild boars. The bears then attacked a male boar.
AnimalsBrewton Standard

Hunting feral hogs, coyotes at night may soon be legal

With Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s signature this week, new legislation will provide hunters in Alabama with another opportunity to harvest two specific animals. The legislation allows Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship to establish a season for hunting feral hogs and coyotes at night without the need for a depredation permit. When...
mensjournal.com

A Guide’s Guide to Alaska’s Brown Bears

Bjorn Dihle’s new book explores humans’ complicated relationship with Alaskan brown bears and grizzlies, tracing the history of our interactions—from Meriwether Lewis to Theodore Roosevelt, Douglas Peacock and Timothy Treadwell. A Shape in the Dark: Living and Dying with Brown Bears (Mountaineers Books, $18) also includes profound personal reflection as Dihle, an Alaskan writer, naturalist guide and hunter, weaves his own vast experience into the narrative. “Living and working with [brown bears] inspires humility, respect, and, at times, fear,” says Dihle, who describes many fascinating (and sometimes close) encounters with brown bears. “My goal in writing this book was for it to not be another scary bear book. That proved difficult. An aggressive brown bear can be terrifying, but the demon monster mythology surrounding them and perpetuated by the media is not true.”
AnimalsPeople

Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match

Genetic testing has revealed that Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo, is the product of an accidental breeding between siblings, according to the German zoo. On Tuesday, the Berlin Zoo released a statement claiming that a clerical error at the Moscow Zoo left a female polar bear named Tonja listed as the daughter of the wrong parents. Tonja went on to mate with Berlin's male polar bear Wolodja, according to CNN. The pair produced Hertha, who was born in December 2018.
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Free Polar Bears From Torture Chamber

Goal: Save polar bears held captive under cruel conditions for human amusement. The recently opened “Polar Bear Hotel” in Harbin, China is named after the polar bears that are held captive inside the building. The hotel is part of the Harbin Polarland theme park and uses a disgusting display of live animals to draw in paying visitors.
AnimalsNewsweek

Two Tigers Kill Zookeeper, Escape From Enclosure into Community

Chinese authorities have gunned down two tigers after the pair killed their zookeeper and escaped from their enclosure into the community early Tuesday. The tigers attacked the zookeeper during a morning feeding at a tourist attraction near Nanyang City in central Henan province, according to state-run Xinhua New Agency. The keeper was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Gilbertsville, NYDaily Star

Brockway: Leave wild animals alone

Spring is here. The trees are leafing out, and the animals of our forests and fields are nurturing their young. The other day I was driving up Route 205 and a doe ventured into the middle of the road. She paused for a minute as if to stop traffic. Moments later a tiny fawn with unsteady hooves appeared on the blacktop. It was following its mother down towards the creek where she was probably looking for a better hiding place.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Photo of tiger shark in Florida river lands two men in legal trouble

A court date awaits two fishermen who are accused of possession of a prohibited species after a tiger shark ended up roped in a Florida river, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The investigation was launched after a photo of a man holding a distressed tiger shark in the Chassahowitzka River, north of Tampa, was widely circulated on social media over the ...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Hunter mother who's been trolled for killing a mountain lion and a bear says she 'doesn't feel any remorse' because the meat feeds her family and gives the animal a 'new purpose'

A mother-of-two who was trolled online after killing a mountain lion and a bear has told how she has no remorse. Physician Jennifer Tomsheck Hawes, 46, from Montana, grew up on a ranch near her hometown, where she began hunting at just five-years-old. Her first kill was a gopher, and she went on to shoot her first deer when she was just 12-years-old.
Animalspeacefuldumpling.com

Is Maned Wolf The Least Known Endangered Mammal In The World?

Historically, human-wildlife relationships have been based on utilitarian values and emotions such as affection and fear. Throughout the world, different wild animals arouse empathy and awe. Due to the feelings these animals evoke, they have become symbols of environmental protection efforts—the image of Polar Bears triggers concerns about climate change, and Jaguars and Blue Macaws raise attention to deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and Atlantic Forest. While these species and the issues they represent are well-known across the globe, another animal—the Maned Wolf—and the problems it symbolizes remain in the shadows.
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

Rat killers of New York: dogs, volunteers hunt brazen rodents

Late on a Friday night, eight dog enthusiasts and their pet pooches prowl several dark alleys in New York's Lower East Side with one mission: to hunt and kill as many rats as possible. Reynolds, a dog-show judge, was in a park in New Jersey in the 1990s when his pooches started killing rats during a show there.