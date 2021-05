ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police have made a second arrest in a decade-old murder and expect to make a third arrest as well. Police said with the help of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Waterbury Police Department, they took Luis Marquez into custody in Waterbury for the March 16, 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. In March, Elijah Stanford was arrested for his involvement in the homicide.