Hinsdale’s Community House hosts 14th annual fundraiser walk for mental health services
On Sunday, the Community House in Hinsdale will host the 14th annual Walk the Walk to advocate for funding toward mental health services. The event will take place in-person following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is a change from last year when the walk was a virtual affair with interested participants and donors walking solo. Masks will be required when walking.www.chicagotribune.com