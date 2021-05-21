newsbreak-logo
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Local news digest for the past few days in Yuma Proving Ground

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 4 days ago
Yuma / kyma.com

APS restores Power to 600+ Yuma residents

APS restores Power to 600+ Yuma residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) has restored power to all homes affected by Tuesday's outage. APS says it crews were able to identify an issue with a major power line, and correct the problem within its anticipated deadline. All customers had their electricity back on before 4 Thursday afternoon. Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing hits $515 Million

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing hits $515 Million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Mega Millions lottery continues to skyrocket and this week's drawing is now $515 million. The drawing will happen Friday at 8 p.m. MST. The Jackpot is up $47 million dollars from Tuesday's drawing for $468 million, which no one won. This Friday's (5/21) drawing has... Read more

Yuma / kyma.com

Red flag warning remains in effect as wind gusts pick up

Red flag warning remains in effect as wind gusts pick up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. A red flag warning remains in effect from noon PST to... Read more

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Yuma Proving Ground

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Yuma Proving Ground: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Average $63,000/Year; 3. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,400 per week; 4. Insurance Broker; 5. Outside Sales Representative; 6. Working From Home Sales Position - Mortgage Protection jp101; 7. Funeral Director Embalmer; 8. Supply Supervisor; 9. Virtual 1st-2nd Grade Teacher (Remote Contract Position); 10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week;
Yuma Proving Ground, AZPosted by
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch

Hiring now! Jobs in Yuma Proving Ground with an immediate start

These companies in Yuma Proving Ground are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home; 2. Lead Generation Specialist - Home Office; 3. Sales Representative Work From Home / 6 Figures 1st year; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!;
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Grim: Why supporting local businesses matters

As a fast-growing and young city, Surprise has seen the predictable national chains and franchises dot our city with their buildings and their familiar signs.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

AAA Auto Repair opens in Sun City

A major construction project in Sun City is complete and the business is open, but work continues on another.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Homeless issues grow in Sun City

Homeless issues in Sun City continue to grow and that growth is not expected to slow down any time soon.