Local news digest for the past few days in Yuma Proving Ground

APS restores Power to 600+ Yuma residents YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) has restored power to all homes affected by Tuesday's outage. APS says it crews were able to identify an issue with a major power line, and correct the problem within its anticipated deadline. All customers had their electricity back on before 4 Thursday afternoon. Read more

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing hits $515 Million YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Mega Millions lottery continues to skyrocket and this week's drawing is now $515 million. The drawing will happen Friday at 8 p.m. MST. The Jackpot is up $47 million dollars from Tuesday's drawing for $468 million, which no one won. This Friday's (5/21) drawing has... Read more

Red flag warning remains in effect as wind gusts pick up YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. A red flag warning remains in effect from noon PST to... Read more

