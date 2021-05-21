TRENDING local news happened around Coldfoot

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

31 Years of Service: Captain Ronald Wall is retiring from the Alaska State Troopers FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - May 31, 2021 will be Alaska State Trooper Captain Ronald Wall’s last day in uniform. After 31 years of serving the state, he is retiring. Since joining the department in the 1990′s and over the years rising through the ranks, he has seen many changes. When... Read more

National Rescue Dog Day: How can the Fairbanks community help man’s best friend? FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day and there are plenty of ways for the Fairbanks community to help man’s best friend. According to Kimberly Imbert, Animal Shelter Operations Supervisor with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, this day comes at the perfect time for Fairbanks. Read more

How an Alaska fiber mill survived the pandemic, despite plummeting sales and low supply A Fairbanks fiber mill was just starting to thrive when the coronavirus pandemic forced its owner to scale back plans and employees. Kate Wattum, the owner of Coyote Trail Farm and Fiber Mill, said 2020 was full of mixed emotions. “COVID has devastated my business,” she said. “Yet my life,... Read more

