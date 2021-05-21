newsbreak-logo
Hatch, NM

Local news digest for the past few days in Hatch

Posted by 
Hatch Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TW57_0a7Jxd4E00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

New Mexico / lcsun-news.com

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico Department of Health updated the state's county COVID-19 map Wednesday, with 32 counties remaining in the least restrictive Turquoise Level and Chaves County advancing to the Green Level. Doña Ana County turned Turquoise May 5 when the state updated the gating criteria for its Red-Yellow-Green-Turquoise... Read more

El Paso / lcsun-news.com

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth. When Ida Garcia looks out the kitchen window during cool mornings, plumes billowing from a power plant less than a mile away in Texas obscure her view of the broad Chihuahuan desert skies and expansive vistas. During hot summer days the plumes disappear but she still worries. Read more

Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

LAS CRUCES - As state mask rules and federal health guidance loosen, localities which established their own mask mandates last year now must catch up. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eliminated the recommendation that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear face masks in most settings, meaning the fully vaccinated population was given the green light to go maskless indoors and outside in most places. Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

ABOUT

With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

TrafficEastern New Mexico News

Gas shortage unlikely to affect New Mexico

A short-lived gas shortage on the east coast is unlikely to make much of an impact in eastern New Mexico, but travel experts still recommend conservation as a good overall mindset at the pump. The trouble began Tuesday when the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest fuel pipeline, was the victim...
Hatch, NMPosted by
Hatch Updates

Work remotely in Hatch — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote); 2. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 3. Perfect Sales Job - Remote - Make $1,250+ weekly!; 4. Remote - Customer Service; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. 100% REMOTE P&C Licensed Insurance Agent; 9. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible; 10. IT Support Specialist;
Doña Ana County, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Tuesday, May 11, Covid-19 update

The New Mexico Department of Health updated the statewide Covid-19 map May 5, assigning revised risk levels to counties under the red-yellow-green Covid-19 framework the state implemented in December. Doña Ana County entered the turquoise level, which is the least restrictive, for the first time May 5. Of New Mexico’s...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

EBID Grower's Meetings Coming Up

Elephant Butte Irrigation District will hold its annual Growers Meetings at the following times and places. All EBID members, both producers and small tract owners, are highly encouraged to attend. Meetings will also be available to attend via zoom – see link at www.ebid-nm.org. Hatch Area:. Monday, May 17, 2021...
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Hatch Updates

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hatch require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 2. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Physician Assistant Orthopedics - New Graduates! 5. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
Doña Ana County, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

COVID-19 update: Doña Ana County reaches green status for first time

Effective April 30, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has updated the statewide COVID-19 map, with updated key health metrics used to assign risk levels to counties under the state’s red-yellow-green COVID-19 framework it began in December. New Mexico continues to lead the nation in per capita vaccine distribution.
Doña Ana County, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

State creates outdoor recreation business directory

The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the state Economic Development Department (EDD) has created the state’s first digital outdoor recreation business directory, the agency said in an April 15 news release. ORD’s business directory is a free, comprehensive list of New Mexico’s outdoor recreation businesses, nonprofits, government agencies,...