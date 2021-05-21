Local news digest for the past few days in Hatch

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Doña Ana County COVID-19 numbers improve; 32 of 33 New Mexico counties now at Turquoise LAS CRUCES - New Mexico Department of Health updated the state's county COVID-19 map Wednesday, with 32 counties remaining in the least restrictive Turquoise Level and Chaves County advancing to the Green Level. Doña Ana County turned Turquoise May 5 when the state updated the gating criteria for its Red-Yellow-Green-Turquoise... Read more

Chaparral residents seek alternative to new El Paso electric natural gas unit This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth. When Ida Garcia looks out the kitchen window during cool mornings, plumes billowing from a power plant less than a mile away in Texas obscure her view of the broad Chihuahuan desert skies and expansive vistas. During hot summer days the plumes disappear but she still worries. Read more

What's next for Las Cruces and Doña Ana County mask rules? LAS CRUCES - As state mask rules and federal health guidance loosen, localities which established their own mask mandates last year now must catch up. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eliminated the recommendation that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear face masks in most settings, meaning the fully vaccinated population was given the green light to go maskless indoors and outside in most places. Read more

