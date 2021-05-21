newsbreak-logo
Belle Glade, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Palm Beach County / palmbeachpost.com

Angry parents flood school board meeting, want their kids' masks off now

After hours of testimony from angry parents, the Palm Beach County school board pressed Superintendent Donald Fennoy to immediately get the message to principals and teachers that students aren't to be punished for face mask missteps. The move was a reaction to reports that kids are getting referrals and suspensions,... Read more

Palm Beach County / bocanewsnow.com

DOG BAN: HOA Demands Homeowner Remove Dogs, Says Not Allowed

Palm Beach County HOA Says German Shepherds Not Permitted In Community. Dangerous. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County homeowners association is suing a couple for allegedly keeping two German Shepherd dogs, in violation of HOA rules. The lawsuit, just filed […] The article DOG BAN: HOA Demands Homeowner Remove Dogs, Says Not Allowed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more

Boca Raton / bocanewsnow.com

Man Claims Children Captive In Boca Raton Hair Salon, Attempts Rescue

Man Claims Children Captive In Boca Raton Hair Salon, Attempts Rescue

No Mention Of QAnon In Police Report, But Claim Similar To “Pizza Gate” Conspiracy. Suspect Sent To Treatment Facility. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly tried to break in to a Boca Raton […] The article Man Claims Children Captive In Boca Raton Hair Salon, Attempts Rescue appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mobile vaccination site to be in Lantana this week

LANTANA, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County's mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is wrapping up for this weekend and will be in Lantana all this week. The mobile vaccination site will be at the Lantana Clinic, located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Belle Glade Journal

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belle Glade

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1.1846 acres zoned residential/light industrial. A perfect location for a business. This is located approximately 3 miles from Lake Okeechobee, near shopping, Pioneer Park, Glades Central High, Palm Beach State College and approximately 50 minutes to the beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John A Diaz, Keller Williams Business Brokerage LLC at 561-966-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MjI1MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Please DO NOT disturb tenants. Can be shown by appointment only, contact your agent for showing instructions. Large apartments with newer kitchen cabinets in some units. Roof in good condition. These units require little care as they are CBS construction and terrazzo floors. Almost an extra acre in rear of property, additional units can be added to become a more lucrative property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kendra F Snow, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/WPB at 561-659-1575</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1MTk2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Well maintained Quadplex close to shopping. 2 outer units are 2 bedroom 1 bath and the 2 inner units are 1 bedroom 1 bath. All tenants pay their own electric and water. New metal roof in 2019. Replaced pipe to sewer w/ clean out valve within 10yrs. Electrical updated in last 5 years. Partially fenced. Please do not disturb the tenants.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tamara K Mosley, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5OTQwMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Florida Statebdb.org

SOUTH FLORIDA MARKET-BULLISH FINROCK OUTLINES $36 MILLION PLANT

Design-build and precast, prestressed specialist Finfrock expects to upward of $40 million in production facilities and administrative offices at Glades Gateway Commerce Park in Belle Glade, Fla. An advanced satellite to the producer’s flagship located just north of Orlando, the 140,000-sq.-ft. operation will better serve commercial developers in Palm Beach, Dade and Broward counties as well as in Southwest Florida, while also bringing jobs and economic stimulus to the region.