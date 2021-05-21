Local news digest for the past few days in Belle Glade

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Angry parents flood school board meeting, want their kids' masks off now After hours of testimony from angry parents, the Palm Beach County school board pressed Superintendent Donald Fennoy to immediately get the message to principals and teachers that students aren't to be punished for face mask missteps. The move was a reaction to reports that kids are getting referrals and suspensions,... Read more

DOG BAN: HOA Demands Homeowner Remove Dogs, Says Not Allowed Palm Beach County HOA Says German Shepherds Not Permitted In Community. Dangerous. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County homeowners association is suing a couple for allegedly keeping two German Shepherd dogs, in violation of HOA rules. The lawsuit, just filed […] The article DOG BAN: HOA Demands Homeowner Remove Dogs, Says Not Allowed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more

Man Claims Children Captive In Boca Raton Hair Salon, Attempts Rescue No Mention Of QAnon In Police Report, But Claim Similar To “Pizza Gate” Conspiracy. Suspect Sent To Treatment Facility. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly tried to break in to a Boca Raton […] The article Man Claims Children Captive In Boca Raton Hair Salon, Attempts Rescue appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com. Read more

