Local news digest for the past few days in Payson

Granite Dells park taking shape Construction has commenced on the MHA Foundation land set aside for The Dells Park Complex in the eastern part of town, an area currently without any parks. Already earth movers have started to remove rocks, brush and trees that choke the rolling hills to expose the outlines of a lake that will take advantage of the natural contours of the parcel. Read more

Payson's Faith Haught wins state discus crown, third in shot put Payson senior Faith Haught won the discus and finished third in the shot put in the AIA Division 3 Track State Championships at Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Haught hurled the disc 123 feet 7 inches, beating runner-up Tucson Sabino sophomore Emerald Kwinn (116-3)... Read more

Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo this weekend The 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino. Over 200 professional rodeo contestants are expected to compete in bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling events. Read more

