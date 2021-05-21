newsbreak-logo
Payson, AZ

Local news digest for the past few days in Payson

Payson Post
Payson Post
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Granite Dells park taking shape

Granite Dells park taking shape

Construction has commenced on the MHA Foundation land set aside for The Dells Park Complex in the eastern part of town, an area currently without any parks. Already earth movers have started to remove rocks, brush and trees that choke the rolling hills to expose the outlines of a lake that will take advantage of the natural contours of the parcel. Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Payson's Faith Haught wins state discus crown, third in shot put

Payson's Faith Haught wins state discus crown, third in shot put

Payson senior Faith Haught won the discus and finished third in the shot put in the AIA Division 3 Track State Championships at Phoenix Desert Vista on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Haught hurled the disc 123 feet 7 inches, beating runner-up Tucson Sabino sophomore Emerald Kwinn (116-3)... Read more

Payson / paysonroundup.com

Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo this weekend

Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo this weekend

The 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino. Over 200 professional rodeo contestants are expected to compete in bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling events. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

County complex rapidly taking shape

The new Gila County Payson Complex is taking shape by leaps and bounds. In a matter of just a few weeks, the planned 10,600-square-foot multipurpose complex, just north of the existing Gila County court facility, went from an empty lot to the frame of a two-story building. The long-anticipated $5.5...
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Taxes due May 17; still time to make donations for tax credit

Taxes are due Monday, May 17, so, if you have put off filing, there is still time to contribute to area organizations that are qualifying charitable organizations. One of the newest in Gila County is the Globe Homeless Coalition. Among the Payson groups on the qualifying list: Friends of Rim...
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Gila County set to destroy special education records

The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office will destroy special education student records for the Gila County Regional School District #49. This includes students that were enrolled in the Special Education Program at Globe Education Center, Payson Education Center or BiyaaGozhoo Education Center. Records scheduled for destruction are for special education students enrolled at one of these locations who were born in 1997 and 1998.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Payson/Pleasant Valley gains new deputy ranger

The Tonto National Forest welcomes Freddie Duncan as the new deputy district ranger for the Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District. Duncan started his career in the Angeles National Forest as a seasonal recreation technician in the summer of 2000. Since then, Duncan has served in a variety of agency positions on the Angeles and Los Padres National Forest that include OHV technician, natural resource technician, tree climber, silviculture, fire suppression, wilderness management, wild and scenic rivers management, trails management, special uses administration, minerals management, volunteer liaison and natural resource management.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

PUSD school lunch workers honored

The Gila County AZ Health Zone (Snap-Ed) recently had Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey make a proclamation for National Lunch Superhero Day on May 7. National Lunch Workers Day started in 2020, inspired by children’s author and illustrator, Jarrett Krosoczka. On May 7, Janice Chesser, community health specialist with AZ Health...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Panda Express

I need your help. I’ve been working on it. They ask me to send them information on two possible locations in Payson, I am getting no response. This is my thought. If they were to be bombarded with letters saying we want Panda Express in Payson, AZ. I am sure we will get their attention.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Upcoming events

A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. The next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society library, 309 E. Bonita St. The usual safety protocols will be observed.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

A sign of the times

Code-complying metal A-frame signs. Tattered, faded signs of various shapes and sizes. Drive down any business corridor in Payson and you’ll see just about every type and condition of temporary sign. The Payson Planning and Zoning Commission is in the midst of deciding what to do about all the varieties.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Council holds first hearing for developers seeking zoning changes

Two developers came before the Payson Town Council on April 22 for the first of two hearings seeking approval for a zoning change. Both have met with neighbors, heard complaints and sought support from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council said one might have to pay for more infrastructure...
