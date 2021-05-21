Follow the TRENDING local news in Nogales for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Arizona police officer struck by vehicle near border, airlifted to hospital: report An Arizona police officer was airlifted to a hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 19, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports. Police said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Nogales, a border town about 65 miles south of Tucson. The Arizona... Read more

TuSimple says its self-driving trucks shaved 10 hours off a 24-hour run TuSimple, a driverless tech company, tested its trucks by hauling fresh watermelons along a 951-mile route from Nogales, Arizona, to Oklahoma City. The job, which normally takes over 24 hours, took only 14 hours and six minutes, the company said. A human driver worked on the pick-up and delivery of... Read more

