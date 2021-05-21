TRENDING local news happened around Elko

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Highway Patrol: Trooper finds 5.5 pounds of meth in traffic stop ELKO – An Idaho woman was arrested Sunday on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over for allegedly speeding on U.S. 93, and her male passenger was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant. Shortly after 8 a.m. a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Toyota passenger... Read more

TOP VIEWED

NHP reports arresting wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday that it arrested a wrong-way driver in an Elko construction zone on Monday afternoon. Gary Allen Prunty, 68, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to drive on a properly divided highway. Prunty has been released from the Elko County jail on his own recognizance. Read more

TOP LIKED

Weather turning nasty for weekend ELKO – Chilly, windy, wet weather is making its way into northeastern Nevada, bringing rain and snow tonight through Sunday. The Ruby Mountains could see several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts were beginning to blast Elko during the noon hour Thursday. The chance of... Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.