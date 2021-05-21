newsbreak-logo
Elko, NV

TRENDING local news happened around Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGQFJ_0a7JxXik00

Elko / elkodaily.com

Highway Patrol: Trooper finds 5.5 pounds of meth in traffic stop

Highway Patrol: Trooper finds 5.5 pounds of meth in traffic stop

ELKO – An Idaho woman was arrested Sunday on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over for allegedly speeding on U.S. 93, and her male passenger was taken into custody on a felony U.S. Marshals warrant. Shortly after 8 a.m. a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a Toyota passenger... Read more

Elko / kolotv.com

NHP reports arresting wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone

NHP reports arresting wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Thursday that it arrested a wrong-way driver in an Elko construction zone on Monday afternoon. Gary Allen Prunty, 68, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and failure to drive on a properly divided highway. Prunty has been released from the Elko County jail on his own recognizance. Read more

Elko / elkodaily.com

Weather turning nasty for weekend

Weather turning nasty for weekend

ELKO – Chilly, windy, wet weather is making its way into northeastern Nevada, bringing rain and snow tonight through Sunday. The Ruby Mountains could see several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts were beginning to blast Elko during the noon hour Thursday. The chance of... Read more

Elko, NV
Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Nevada State mynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Elko County, NV Elko Daily Free Press

Elko County sells 220 tax-default properties

ELKO -- The Elko County Treasurer's Office hosted its annual tax-defaulted property sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. Bidding took place the week of May 10-14 with no-reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum bid won the auction. More than 6,100 bids were placed and all 220...
Elko Updates

Ruby Valley Digest

Nevada State news3lv.com

Tourists react to new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

Las Vegas, Nevada (KSNV). — With the mask mandate eased by the CDC and the state of Nevada, you'll see a lot of people walking around the Strip without the pandemic accessory. “I love how we are getting out of this pandemic, people are getting vaccinated, and I am just...
Nevada State reviewjournal.com

In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day

CARSON CITY — Myrton Running Wolf noticed an unspoken tension not long after moving to Gardnerville as a high schooler nearly four decades ago. A member of the Blackfeet Nation who grew up in Reno before moving to the small town tucked along the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada, Running Wolf was unaware of the town’s long history of discrimination against Native Americans.
Elko County, NV Elko Daily Free Press

Poll: Elko's housing prices too high

More than three-quarters of our readers who responded to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com believe housing is too expensive in Elko County. About 44% said “prices are a little high,” while 33% said “I can’t afford housing here.”. A total of 22% called it “a great bargain” while no one...