Mechanicsville, MD

Want to know what is TRENDING around Mechanicsville?

Posted by 
Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 4 days ago
Mechanicsville

St. Mary's Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is forming a community stakeholder group to guide the master planning of Snow Hill Park. Group members should plan to attend several meetings with the Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted design and engineering firm to review proposed concepts and amenities for the future of the park.

Lexington Park

SMCSO Seeking Identity For Vandalism Suspect At Family Dollar In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK. Md. - The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:36 am, the suspect was confronted about attempting to steal an item of clothing at the Family Dollar store in Lexington Park. She then knocked over a display of items, damaging the shelving and the items on it. The suspect was last seen walking across Great Mills Road and into a tan four-door sedan.

Leonardtown

Gov. Larry Hogan Pardons Benjamin Hance, St. Mary's Only Documented Lynching Victim

Gov. Larry Hogan last week pardoned 34 lynching victims in Maryland, including Benjamin Hance, St. Mary's County's only documented lynching victim.

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mechanicsville, MD Posted by
Mechanicsville Daily

These jobs are hiring in Mechanicsville — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Mechanicsville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Alexandria Order Services Part Time Work At Home Opportunities; 4. Art Supply Sales Assistant/Door Monitor; 5. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/Hr. Training Pay; 6. Outside Sales Representative; 7. Delivery Driver Warehouse Worker;
Mechanicsville, MD Posted by
Mechanicsville Daily

Job alert: These jobs are open in Mechanicsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mechanicsville: 1. Sales / Customer Service; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. IP Litigation Paralegal; 4. Insurance Sales Agent; 5. Retail Sales Consultant; 6. Make $21 an hour as a Mover with Bellhop; 7. Hiring Today Technicians in Alexandria, VA and the surrounding areas!; 8. Packers/Package Handlers; 9. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 10. Sales Representative;
Mechanicsville, MD Posted by
Mechanicsville Daily

No experience necessary — Mechanicsville companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. It's time to GIVE yourself a PROMOTION! QSR Management career.2. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience3. Entry Level Appointment Setter4. Customer Service Representative Entry Level5. Entry Level Customer Service Representative - Paid Training6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $65,000-$85,000/Year + Sign-On7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Mechanicsville, MD Posted by
Mechanicsville Daily

These Mechanicsville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Mechanicsville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office;2. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home;3. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Alexandria, VA;4. Customer Service Sales Representative - (Work From Home Available);5. Customer Service Representative - Remote;6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;7. Remote Outbound Sales Representative;
Mechanicsville, MD Posted by
Mechanicsville Daily

Start tomorrow? Mechanicsville companies hiring immediately

These companies in Mechanicsville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Tesla Drivers Wanted - Sales (Remote Positions Available);2. Insurance Sales Agent;3. Customer Service Experience Wanted/Sales/Work From Home;4. Remote Outbound Sales Representative;5. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office;6. Work From Home Customer Service Professional;7. Customer Service Sales Representative - (Work From Home Available);8. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;9. Customer Service Representative Needed for Immediate Hire;10. Customer Service Specialist - P/T on Call to F/T Work from Home;