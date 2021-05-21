Want to know what is TRENDING around Mechanicsville?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is forming a community stakeholder group to guide the master planning of Snow Hill Park. Group members should plan to attend several meetings with the Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted design and engineering firm to review proposed concepts and amenities for the future of the park. […] The post St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Read more

SMCSO Seeking Identity For Vandalism Suspect At Family Dollar In Lexington Park LEXINGTON PARK. Md. - The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a vandalism investigation. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:36 am, the suspect was confronted about attempting to steal an item of clothing at the Family Dollar store in Lexington Park. She then knocked over a display of items, damaging the shelving and the items on it. The suspect was last seen walking across Great Mills Road and into a tan four-door sedan. Read more

Gov. Larry Hogan Pardons Benjamin Hance, St. Mary’s Only Documented Lynching Victim Gov. Larry Hogan last week pardoned 34 lynching victims in Maryland, including Benjamin Hance, St. Mary's County's only documented lynching victim. Read more

