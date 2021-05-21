newsbreak-logo
Easton, MD

Local news digest for the past few days in Easton

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Talbot County / stardem.com

Public works board opposes proposed sewer line for county repurposing facility

Public works board opposes proposed sewer line for county repurposing facility

EASTON — The Public Works Advisory Board recommended 5-0 that the Talbot County Council not adopt a resolution approving a roughly $190,000 sewer line extension to a 104-acre piece of county property off St. Michaels Road. The county wants to build a repurposing facility on the parcel of land at... Read more

Easton / stardem.com

A virtual concert: Easton Choral Arts Society presents 'A Bridge to Beyond'

A virtual concert: Easton Choral Arts Society presents 'A Bridge to Beyond'

EASTON — Artistic director Wes Lockfaw, accompanist Becky Zinser, singers from the Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS), instrumentalists including an oboist, a trumpeter, and string players will come together in a virtual concert entitled “A Bridge to Beyond” on May 20 and 23. The concert theme is based on songs of hope to help see us through the pandemic. Read more

Easton / stardem.com

Dan Navarro brings his music back to Easton

Dan Navarro brings his music back to Easton

EASTON — Dan Navarro will take the stage at Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. With a career spanning decades and a dozen albums with Lowen & Navarro, Navarro is excited to get back to touring and performing LIVE shows. Dan kept in constant contact with his fans during 2020, presenting Songs from the CORONA ZONE — a livestream concert series of themed setlists from his living room at https://www.facebook.com/dannavarromusic/. Navarro has played over 200 sets to date. Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Easton, MD
