Want to know what is TRENDING around Hillsborough?

Hillsborough, NC

 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Hillsborough / spectrumlocalnews.com

Honeybees are battling their own pandemic

Honeybees are battling their own pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — World Bee Day is celebrated each year on May 20. On this day, Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born in 1734. The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees in our ecosystem. Unfortunately though, there is a growing threat to... Read more

Hillsborough / newsoforange.com

Honoring women in business: Harper knew early on what career path to take

Honoring women in business: Harper knew early on what career path to take

Tara Harper is a local business owner who knows a thing or two about helping a person dress for success. In fact, she can make that person the dress to be worn in pursuit of success. She can also make that dress for the prom or a wedding. Give her her a couple of months, and she can make a tuxedo. To top that, she’ll even make the top hat. Read more

Durham / newsoforange.com

Honoring women in business: Collins holds her own in commercial real estate

Honoring women in business: Collins holds her own in commercial real estate

How tough can it be for women to be successful in business? Consider this: Emilee Collins switched from a successful career in residential real estate — a sector popular with women — to the male-dominated commercial real estate side so she could better balance her professional role with her role as a parent of three children. Collins’ decision immersed her in an industry rife with “good ol’ boy” networks that make it particularly difficult for women to make their way in and succeed. Read more

ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hillsborough require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Rep 1, Cust Svc Video Repair 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed 4. Entry Level Customer Service 5. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 6. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 7. Restaurant Team Member - Now Hiring 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Carrboro: New State Guidance, Bike Sharing and Freight Train Blues Festival

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell in the wake of North Carolina’s announcement scaling back capacity limits and mask requirements. What does it mean for Orange County? Plus: updates from the town council meeting this week and the Freight Train Blues Festival gets started!. Podcast:...
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Coordinator of Client Services - US Telecommute; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. Customer Service Associate; 5. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative Medial Records; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Cary, NC; 9. Work Remotely - Customer Service Representative; 10. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate;
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

The 5:00 News: Empty Fuel Stations, COVID-19 Vaccines and a New Parking Deck

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares the latest local news stories on Wednesday, May 12, including updates on how many fuel stations in North Carolina are out of gas. The Orange County Health Department is prepared for Pfizer vaccines to be given to 12-15 year olds. Demolition on a downtown Chapel Hill parking deck is not far away. And UNC men’s lacrosse earns conference honors.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County: Pfizer Plans, Budget Hearings and Buckhorn Area Study

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to bring updates from Tuesday’s budget hearing. Plus: she shares how Orange County Health Department is preparing to welcome children 12-15 years old to get their COVID-19 vaccines and how community members can soon directly share their thoughts on the Buckhorn Area Plan.
Hillsborough, NCnewsoforange.com

Renovation unearths past for Hillsborough neighborhood

Hillsborough is full of unexpected finds. From the town’s Occoneechee heritage and historical roots, it comes as no surprise that even the walls of Hillsborough homes have a story to tell. For Erin Campbell, the tales of her neighborhood were found right below her feet. While renovating an old shed...
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Triangle Residents Flock to Gas Pumps as Gov. Cooper Preaches Patience

North Carolina residents flocked to gas pumps this week amid concerns over a cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers roughly 45 percent of fuel consumed on the East Coast. Although the pipeline has since been manually restored, North Carolina officials are urging people not to panic-buy and stockpile gasoline.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Chapel Hill, Orange County Propose Property Tax Hikes

Residents of Orange County and Chapel Hill may soon be facing higher property taxes as the local budgeting process gets under way. “It’s not a perfect budget, but I’m willing to work with you all and make it better,” said Orange County Manager Bonnie Hammersley to county commissioners last week as she presented her $279 million proposal, which includes a three-cent property tax hike.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

On Air Today: Dale Edwards of The News of Orange

Managing Editor of the News of Orange County newspaper Dale Edwards joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell. He shares updates on the paper’s recent stories on a hair salon closing under challenging circumstances and a special surprise for some Hillsborough elementary school teachers. Plus: the News of Orange headquarters will be the site of a new mural — and its looking for artists interested in painting!
These Hillsborough companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home) 2. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 3. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 4. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 5. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to 72 CPM + $3,000 Sign-On 7. Sales Coordinator - $20/hr 8. Entry Level Appointment Setter 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Club Nova Breaks Ground on New Facility in Carrboro

One local nonprofit held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new clubhouse in Carrboro earlier this month. Founded in 1987, Club Nova serves those in the Orange County community who have a serious mental illness – such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression – by providing opportunities for employment, education, and emotional and social support.