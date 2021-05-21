TRENDING local news happened around Brookings

newsbreak-logo
Brookings Journal
 4 days ago
Brookings / brookingsregister.com

7 years apiece for two meth dealers

7 years apiece for two meth dealers

BROOKINGS – Two Brookings men have each been sentenced to seven years in prison for unrelated cases of distributing methamphetamine in drug-free zones in the city. Both James Harris and Hector Gutierrez were sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for distributing meth, and five years in prison for violating a drug-free zone, with the terms to be served consecutively. Read more

Brookings / brookingsregister.com

Medary Ave., Eighth St. S. construction starts Monday

Medary Ave., Eighth St. S. construction starts Monday

BROOKINGS – The Eighth Street South and Medary Avenue intersection project is scheduled to start on Monday, May 24, depending on weather. The project includes new traffic signals, curb and gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk, turn lanes and asphalt work. The contractor for the project is Timmons Construction, Inc., and the project is scheduled to be completed by early September 2021. Read more

Brookings / gowatertown.net

Hit and run crash on Interstate 29 sends one person to Brookings Hospital

Hit and run crash on Interstate 29 sends one person to Brookings Hospital

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident on Interstate 29 that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Tuesday night around 7:30 near mile marker 126, south of Brookings. A white Chevy Silverado pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was passing a Ford Expedition... Read more

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

