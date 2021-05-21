TRENDING local news happened around Brookings

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

7 years apiece for two meth dealers BROOKINGS – Two Brookings men have each been sentenced to seven years in prison for unrelated cases of distributing methamphetamine in drug-free zones in the city. Both James Harris and Hector Gutierrez were sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for distributing meth, and five years in prison for violating a drug-free zone, with the terms to be served consecutively. Read more

Medary Ave., Eighth St. S. construction starts Monday BROOKINGS – The Eighth Street South and Medary Avenue intersection project is scheduled to start on Monday, May 24, depending on weather. The project includes new traffic signals, curb and gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk, turn lanes and asphalt work. The contractor for the project is Timmons Construction, Inc., and the project is scheduled to be completed by early September 2021. Read more

Hit and run crash on Interstate 29 sends one person to Brookings Hospital WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident on Interstate 29 that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Tuesday night around 7:30 near mile marker 126, south of Brookings. A white Chevy Silverado pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was passing a Ford Expedition... Read more

