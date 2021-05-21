Want to know what is TRENDING around Watertown?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Medical emergency blamed on accident at Watertown High School WATERTOWN, S.D.–A medical emergency was determined to be the cause of an accident at Watertown High School this (Thursday) morning. Police Sergeant Brandon Johnson says police were called just before 10:00 a.m. on a report of a 43 year-old woman who had collided with another car outside the student entrance to the school, and then hit the building itself. Read more

Sen. Thune urges DOT to re-examine Watertown, Pierre airport contracts SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune is calling on U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to re-examine a contract that the DOT awarded to Denver Air, to replace SkyWest out of Watertown and Pierre. The Essential Air Services (EAS) contract is in place to provide... Read more

City of Watertown announces recipients of 2020 Employee Recognition Awards WATERTOWN, S.D.–The City of Watertown is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 City of Watertown. 2020 Employee of the Year: Jenny Elbert, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department,. Prairie Lakes Wellness Center who was honored for service to others and dedication to the. community. 2020 Rookie of the Year:... Read more

