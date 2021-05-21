Want to know what is TRENDING around Watertown?

newsbreak-logo
Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 4 days ago
Watertown / gowatertown.net

Medical emergency blamed on accident at Watertown High School

Medical emergency blamed on accident at Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A medical emergency was determined to be the cause of an accident at Watertown High School this (Thursday) morning. Police Sergeant Brandon Johnson says police were called just before 10:00 a.m. on a report of a 43 year-old woman who had collided with another car outside the student entrance to the school, and then hit the building itself.

Watertown / dakotanewsnow.com

Sen. Thune urges DOT to re-examine Watertown, Pierre airport contracts

Sen. Thune urges DOT to re-examine Watertown, Pierre airport contracts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune is calling on U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to re-examine a contract that the DOT awarded to Denver Air, to replace SkyWest out of Watertown and Pierre. The Essential Air Services (EAS) contract is in place to provide...

Watertown / gowatertown.net

City of Watertown announces recipients of 2020 Employee Recognition Awards

City of Watertown announces recipients of 2020 Employee Recognition Awards

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The City of Watertown is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 City of Watertown. 2020 Employee of the Year: Jenny Elbert, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department,. Prairie Lakes Wellness Center who was honored for service to others and dedication to the. community. 2020 Rookie of the Year:...

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD / gowatertown.net

NEW: Downtown Watertown business owner investing for the future (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Mindy Wirkus has a passion for small business development, and now she's seeing that development on her very own property. Wirkus is the founder, president and owner of Ledger's Incorporated–a tax preparation and bookkeeping business at 9 South Broadway in Watertown. Several months ago, she purchased two buildings next...
Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD / Watertown Public Opinion

Library to lend bicycles, helmets to visitors

Watertown Regional Library will be hosting a kickoff event Saturday, May 22 at Stokes-Thomas City Park form 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the new "Tales and Trails" bike-lending program. Patrons will be able to check out bikes and helmets as well as enjoy a story walk along the trail.
Economy / hubcityradio.com

South Dakota to end federal unemployment payments

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Many states, including South Dakota are ending the extra federal unemployment payments as an incentive to get more people back to work. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says any available workers will find a job. Sanderson says higher pay is only one incentive...
Codington County, SD / Watertown Public Opinion

Wednesday's calendar

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 12:15 p.m. (open). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 5:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 8:15 p.m. (closed). Handicap accessible. • Alcoholics Anonymous 24-hour help line, 880-2227. • Bramble Park Zoo,...
Watertown, SD / Watertown Public Opinion

Lake Kampeska church services return May 23

This will be the 47th straight year Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer of Watertown has hosted worship services at Memorial Park. Services begin at 9 a.m. each Sunday and anyone is welcome. Just bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Complimentary coffee and cookies will be available. The summer worship...
Watertown, SD / gowatertown.net

Two new businesses announced for Watertown's Parkside Place

WATERTOWN. S.D. — County Fair recently announced two new businesses will be moving into their leased space within Parkside Place in downtown Watertown: Downtown Drug and Quick Care. "Our main focus was to add businesses that would benefit the whole community," Chris Gamber, co-owner of County Fair said. "A pharmacy...
Aberdeen, SD / dakotanewsnow.com

Sales tax reports a good sign for South Dakota communities

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small businesses were some of the hardest hit by the early stages of the pandemic. And in Watertown, even with more people out and about as vaccine rollouts continue, Mayor Sarah Caron said the uncertainty is still there but lessening. "We've had to change...
Watertown, SD / Watertown Public Opinion

Mayor's race off to a questionable start

Smoky back rooms filled with cigar chomping men are what used to make Chicago politics tick. Rarely, have we seen anything resembling it locally until last week with the sudden entrance of Ried Holien into the Watertown mayor's race and the unexpected withdrawal of candidates Adam Lalim and Colin Paulsen.
Watertown, SD / Watertown Public Opinion

City has free compost available to citizens

The City of Watertown has a large supply of free compost available at the Watertown Regional Landfill. Watertown Municipal Utilities customers may receive up to 2 tons of compost annually if they show their utility bill at the time of pickup. Anyone without a bill will be charged the standard...