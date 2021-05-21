Follow the TRENDING local news in Keene for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Addiction treatment provider expands residential services in Keene An addiction treatment provider is opening its third residential facility in Keene, in a space formerly occupied by another treatment center that recently shut down after more than 15 years in the city. Manchester-based Live Free Recovery Services — which opened a 16-bed sober-living home for men on Court Street... Read more

Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute A Keene man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly pulled a firearm on someone during a verbal altercation. Santana Sanchez, 27, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Keene police Sgt. Colin Zamore said Sanchez was arguing with another person in the middle of Franklin Street around... Read more

Britany Barron pleads not guilty to new charges in Amerault murder case Britany Barron has entered not-guilty pleas for two additional charges levied against her in relation to the murder of Jonathan Amerault of Keene. Barron has been indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence, for alleged actions she took relating to the cover up of the crime. She pled not guilty on all three counts, alleging she was in fear for her life and forced to participate in the crime by her husband. Read more

