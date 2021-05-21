Follow the TRENDING local news in Keene for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Keene, NH

Keene Times
Keene Times
 4 days ago
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Addiction treatment provider expands residential services in Keene

Addiction treatment provider expands residential services in Keene

An addiction treatment provider is opening its third residential facility in Keene, in a space formerly occupied by another treatment center that recently shut down after more than 15 years in the city. Manchester-based Live Free Recovery Services — which opened a 16-bed sober-living home for men on Court Street... Read more

Keene / sentinelsource.com

Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute

Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute

A Keene man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly pulled a firearm on someone during a verbal altercation. Santana Sanchez, 27, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Keene police Sgt. Colin Zamore said Sanchez was arguing with another person in the middle of Franklin Street around... Read more

Keene / ledgertranscript.com

Britany Barron pleads not guilty to new charges in Amerault murder case

Britany Barron pleads not guilty to new charges in Amerault murder case

Britany Barron has entered not-guilty pleas for two additional charges levied against her in relation to the murder of Jonathan Amerault of Keene. Barron has been indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence, for alleged actions she took relating to the cover up of the crime. She pled not guilty on all three counts, alleging she was in fear for her life and forced to participate in the crime by her husband. Read more

Keene, NH
Keene Times

Ready for a change? These Keene jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Keene: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,629 Per Week; 3. Order Selector - Start at $14/Hour - Great Benefits + $1,500 Sign-On; 4. HR Generalist; 5. Domino's Pizza delivery job (3216); 6. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. Insurance Sales. Life and Annuities the Fun Way; 9. Radiology (Radio ) Travel Nurse RN - $50.13/Hour $2005/Weekly; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - Radiology - $2005 / Week;
Keene, NH
Keene Times

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Keene require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Excellent Sales Rep needed-Work From Home-Will Train-No Cold Calling! 2. Painter/ Entry Level 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 4. Entry Level Fitness Trainer and Membership Sales 5. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A 8. Real Estate Agent -- Entry-Level 9. General Labor / Traffic Control Flagger (Entry-Level) 10. Entry Level General Labor
Keene, NH
Keene Times

Job alert: These Keene jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Keene: 1. PMHNP - $4000/week - Outpatient - Locums; 2. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 3. President of Sales; 4. Leadership Needed - Mortgage Protection/Final Expense Insurance; 5. Life Insurance Sales. Federal Employee Market; 6. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2340 per week in NH; 7. Temp - RN - Radiology (Days) Keene, NH; 8. Customer Success Director; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,337 per week;
Keene, NH
Keene Times

Keene events calendar

1. Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry; 2. Emilio Teubal & Sergio Reyes Romancero Latinamericano w/ Amy McIntire; 3. Introduction to Network Care; 4. Dune Hunter w/ The Tines; 5. Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy;
Peterborough, NH

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Charities
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Keene, NH

City considers another land taking in Winchester Street project

The City of Keene is considering another eminent domain proceeding related to the Winchester Street reconstruction project. Months after approving the acquisition of portions of two properties near the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road by eminent domain, the city will now weigh whether to use a similar process to gain access to a portion of the Riverside Plaza property across the street. City Engineer Don Lussier said the city needs access to about 252 square feet of the property for the purpose of constructing a roundabout and sidewalks at the intersection.
Maine State

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
Manchester, CT

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
Keene, NH
Keene Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Keene

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Keene: 1. Insurance Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. President of Sales; 5. Process Engineer; 6. Operations Manager; 7. Automotive Technician Auto Mechanic; 8. Safety Manager; 9. Apartment Maintenance Supervisor - Full Time / Direct Hire; 10. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers;
Traffic

Will New Hampshire see issues with gas supply, prices?

The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases. New England motorists should be somewhat isolated from substantial increases in gas prices due to the ongoing Colonial Pipeline shut down. New England states source fuel from other places, including foreign imports, and we are serviced by other pipelines.