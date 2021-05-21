newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abingdon, VA

Want to know what is TRENDING around Abingdon?

Posted by 
Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGQFJ_0a7JxN8i00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Abingdon / wcyb.com

Historic Dooley House in Abingdon to be moved on June 9

Historic Dooley House in Abingdon to be moved on June 9

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Businessman Dave Dalton told News 5 on Friday that the Hiram Dooley House in Abingdon will be moved from Pecan Street to Park Street next month. The Hiram Dooley House has been on Pecan Street for more than 170 years. The total distance of the move will be about 200 feet and the big move will take place on June 9. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Virginia / wcyb.com

VSP investigating Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia

VSP investigating Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel in the 15,500... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Virginia / explorevenango.com

Say What?!: Kitten Gets Stuck in Vehicle Engine Police Help Rescue Furry Friend

Say What?!: Kitten Gets Stuck in Vehicle Engine Police Help Rescue Furry Friend

WASHINGTON CO., Va. – Virginia State Police troopers rescued a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a vehicle that stopped to help it. The driver pulled over on the side of Interstate 81 Exit 26 in Washington County to rescue a kitten at the side of the road, but the spooked feline darted into the vehicle’s engine compartment. Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon, VA
99
Followers
163
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abingdon, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain View#The View#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

These Abingdon companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Construction Laborer 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Sales - Work 100% from home - No Cold Calling 7. Sales Management Trainee
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Abingdon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.05 per gallon

(ABINGDON, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Abingdon, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Exxon at 604 Cummings St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

No experience necessary — Abingdon companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Rep - Home or Remote- Up to 140% contract 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $120,000/Year 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Sales Management Trainee 6. Sales - Work 100% from home - No Cold Calling
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia Stateheraldcourier.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia launches the Mobile Marketplace

ABINGDON, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia has officially launched its newest program, the Mobile Marketplace, thanks to a grant from Feeding America. FSWVA’s Mobile Marketplace is a new program designed to provide accessibility to underserved demographic groups and rural locations. The Mobile Marketplace offers SNAP-eligible groceries for purchase and SNAP outreach. Based on data analysis, the areas that we determined would benefit most from this service are Alleghany, Bland, Craig, Carroll, Pittsylvania, Wythe and Wise.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Atkins

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atkins: 1. Server; 2. Manufacturing Maintenance technician $25-$30 hour 7pm -7AM; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,236 per week; 4. Registered Nurse RN; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. Licensed Practical Nurse LPN; 7. Travel Nurse - ER RN - Emergency Room Registered Nurse; 8. Line Cook; 9. Truck Driving Trainees - Join Boyd Brothers! (Crumpler); 10. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Marion);
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Coming soon: Abingdon events

1. VOLUNTEER - Skillet & Jordan Feliz / Marion, VA; 2. Vintage Market Days® of Tri-Cities Tennessee presents "Vintage Roundup"; 3. Rodeo in the Valley; 4. New mentor training; 5. Virginia Office of EMS Category 1 CE Class Medical Topics;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Abingdon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Abingdon: 1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 2. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 4. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed; 5. Server; 6. TN - RN Med/Surg (7am - 7pm) - $61.78 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 36/48 HR SCHEDULE; 7. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 8. Salaried General Manager; 9. Environmental Services Workers/Custodians - Bristol, TN; 10. Packing | Manufacturing | New Pay Rate!;
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Homes for sale in Abingdon: New listings

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Abingdon, VAheraldcourier.com

Appalachian Power seeks feedback on Washington County transmission line

Appalachian Power is asking for feedback regarding construction of a 6.5-mile electric transmission line that will cross south of Abingdon, Virginia. The Washington County Improvements Project involves building transmission line and upgrading three substations in the area, according to a news release. The project allows for future retirement or replacement...
Abingdon, VAPosted by
Abingdon News Alert

Take a look at these homes for sale in Abingdon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Motivated Seller offering a Recently surveyed 18.91+/- acres will keep you entertained with deer, turkey and even a bear occasionally. Current owners have started an apple orchard along with several nut trees and gardens. They have trails through the woods for 4 wheelers or riding horses. The fields have been cleared of nearly all the rocks making it easy to mow or plow. Greendale creek runs through one corner of the property and offers some nice trout. This adorable little farm house has fresh paint inside and out. New metal roof, Pella windows, and water heater. Ready for you to move right in and enjoy the mountain views. Home is currently on public water but still has the option of hooking the well back up. This gem has plenty of room to build a second home with amazing views. (For a bigger house you can add listing for 17468 Rich Valley Rd. both may be bought for $335,000) Buyer / Buyer Agent to confirm all information and subject to E & O<p><strong>For open house information, contact TAMMY WOOD, KW JOHNSON CITY at 423-433-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGVubmVzc2VlJTIwVmlyZ2luaWElMjBSZWdpb25hbCUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFZBUk1MUy05OTIwMDAzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> What are you waiting for? Investment as a rental, or this could be your ideal home. This ground level condo with two bedrooms, one bath, with laundry on the main level, is ready for a new owner! You can walk to town from this conveniently located unit. There is a newer heat pump and newer hardwood flooring. The basement is shared between all four condos with personal storage area. The monthly fee covers lawn and snow care, exterior maintenance, water, sewer ,trash removal, and the insurance for exterior.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Harris, The Mahaffey Agency at 276-628-5003</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking to work from home? This property has a large detached garage with a separate access; dairy and beautiful home! This home was built by the current owners family and features spacious rooms, an abundance of storage and over an acre of beautiful land! Flexible closing date - call for details!<p><strong>For open house information, contact SANDRA RHYMER, UPTOWN PROPERTIES at 276-623-7035</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Own a piece of history; this classic beauty was built in 1858; known as the Hayter house. Property features 26.66 gently rolling land. Perfect horse farm. There is a cinderblock 4 horse stall barn, cement floor, tack room & storage area. There is also a 2 story tobacco barn with a birthing stall; the center area can house a horse trailer or RV. Brick smokehouse with cement floor great for storage or workshop. The down stairs heating is heat pump, upstairs is electric baseboard. Air conditioning is wall units. One bedroom, one bath basement apartment has been intermittently rented by the owner. Enjoy the character and quality of this older home! High ceilings, large rooms, and gleaming wood floors. Please note: most of the windows counter balance cords have broken over time. There is a 2 car carport attached to the smoke house. The two kitchen patio skylight have shown a small amount of leaking during heavy rains.Addendum: The pole light out front & on the patio are not working, there is working lights on the patio. The dining room chandelier does not convey. The cinderblock 4 stall horse barn is in need of a new roof, front & back doors, some painting & guttering. The owners will give buyer credit up to $6000 for these repairs. Come take a look at this gentleman's farm. Enjoy bird watching & wildlife. ******FULL FACES MASKS COVERING MOUTH AND NOSE MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING SHOWINGS******* No lock box; the owner will be in the upstairs den during showings. Septic diagram cannot be found.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DONNA BISE, CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REAL ESTATE at 276-628-8131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>