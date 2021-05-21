Want to know what is TRENDING around Abingdon?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Motivated Seller offering a Recently surveyed 18.91+/- acres will keep you entertained with deer, turkey and even a bear occasionally. Current owners have started an apple orchard along with several nut trees and gardens. They have trails through the woods for 4 wheelers or riding horses. The fields have been cleared of nearly all the rocks making it easy to mow or plow. Greendale creek runs through one corner of the property and offers some nice trout. This adorable little farm house has fresh paint inside and out. New metal roof, Pella windows, and water heater. Ready for you to move right in and enjoy the mountain views. Home is currently on public water but still has the option of hooking the well back up. This gem has plenty of room to build a second home with amazing views. (For a bigger house you can add listing for 17468 Rich Valley Rd. both may be bought for $335,000) Buyer / Buyer Agent to confirm all information and subject to E & O Investment as a rental, or this could be your ideal home. This ground level condo with two bedrooms, one bath, with laundry on the main level, is ready for a new owner! You can walk to town from this conveniently located unit. There is a newer heat pump and newer hardwood flooring. The basement is shared between all four condos with personal storage area. The monthly fee covers lawn and snow care, exterior maintenance, water, sewer ,trash removal, and the insurance for exterior. This home was built by the current owners family and features spacious rooms, an abundance of storage and over an acre of beautiful land! Flexible closing date - call for details! Property features 26.66 gently rolling land. Perfect horse farm. There is a cinderblock 4 horse stall barn, cement floor, tack room & storage area. There is also a 2 story tobacco barn with a birthing stall; the center area can house a horse trailer or RV. Brick smokehouse with cement floor great for storage or workshop. The down stairs heating is heat pump, upstairs is electric baseboard. Air conditioning is wall units. One bedroom, one bath basement apartment has been intermittently rented by the owner. Enjoy the character and quality of this older home! High ceilings, large rooms, and gleaming wood floors. Please note: most of the windows counter balance cords have broken over time. There is a 2 car carport attached to the smoke house. The two kitchen patio skylight have shown a small amount of leaking during heavy rains.Addendum: The pole light out front & on the patio are not working, there is working lights on the patio. The dining room chandelier does not convey. The cinderblock 4 stall horse barn is in need of a new roof, front & back doors, some painting & guttering. The owners will give buyer credit up to $6000 for these repairs. Come take a look at this gentleman's farm. Enjoy bird watching & wildlife. ******FULL FACES MASKS COVERING MOUTH AND NOSE MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING SHOWINGS******* No lock box; the owner will be in the upstairs den during showings. Septic diagram cannot be found.