Local news digest for the past few days in Gallup

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Little girl with sparkling eyes: Mom remembers daughter on graduation day Her tears were both pain and joy. She sat with her family as she watched her daughter Niquole Dean walk onto the stage on Friday to receive her diploma from Tohatchi High School. She had another daughter who was supposed to get her diploma too. Marinda Dean is filled with... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Activist files complaint over New Mexico governor's expense ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative activist in New Mexico has filed an ethics complaint against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign. The activist claims she improperly used campaign funds at her daughter’s beauty business. The Albuquerque Journal reports that John Block is the editor of conservative media outlet Pinon Post and refers in his complaint to an October 2020 payment to “Beauty By Erin Grisham” for media preparation. Block cites a state campaign finance guide saying hair and makeup are personal and not campaign expenses. Read more

TOP LIKED

Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque – Albuquerque, New Mexico “I left the store and saw these two guys fighting and he was beaten. I thought he was dead,” she said. The video has been shared over 7,000 times on social media and shows two men pushing and pushing each other. A man in black shorts grabbed the steering wheel and hit the gas, hitting his car against the person he claimed. Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.