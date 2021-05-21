newsbreak-logo
Immokalee, FL

TRENDING local news happened around Immokalee

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Collier County / winknews.com

Suspect dead after dump truck chase, deputy-involved shooting with crash

Suspect dead after dump truck chase, deputy-involved shooting with crash

Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting that happened during the chase of a stolen dump truck in Immokalee Wednesday. The driver of the stolen dump truck died after shots were fired by law enforcement, leading to a crash. According to CCSO, Collier... Read more

Collier County / nbc-2.com

Man dies after leading Collier County deputies on chase in stolen dump truck

Man dies after leading Collier County deputies on chase in stolen dump truck

IMMOKALEE Fla. – The driver of a stolen dump truck is dead after leading deputies on a chase on State Road 29 in Immokalee Wednesday. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed driver is Rudolfo Villanueva. Deputies said the Collier County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death. Read more

Immokalee / fox4now.com

Crews respond to crash involving bear on I75 northbound near mile marker 115

Crews respond to crash involving bear on I75 northbound near mile marker 115

FHP is responding to a bear vs vehicle accident. Read more

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

