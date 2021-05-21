TRENDING local news happened around Immokalee
Suspect dead after dump truck chase, deputy-involved shooting with crash
Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting that happened during the chase of a stolen dump truck in Immokalee Wednesday. The driver of the stolen dump truck died after shots were fired by law enforcement, leading to a crash. According to CCSO, Collier... Read more
Crews respond to crash involving bear on I75 northbound near mile marker 115
FHP is responding to a bear vs vehicle accident. Read more
