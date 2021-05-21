newsbreak-logo
Twentynine Palms, CA

Local news digest for the past few days in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

AN ARREST AFTER A 5-HOUR STANDOFF WEST OF TWENTYNINE PALMS

A five-hour stand-off in the Desert Heights area of Twentynine Palms ended in a surrender and arrest Tuesday (May 18). According to the Sheriff’s Department, the owner of a property in the 800 block of Friendship Avenue asked deputies to check on his property, as the electric bill was higher than usual. At the home, deputies contacted Clay Aho, 32, of Toulumne, a woman, and a small child. Deputies determined that the home had been burglarized and that Aho, the woman, and child were living in the home without permission from the property owner. When deputies asked the people to leave, the woman and child left the home, but Aho—who had three felony warrants for his arrest—refused. A Sheriff’s helicopter and members of the Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) responded to the scene. After five hours of stand-off, deputies deployed less-lethal munitions into the home, and Aho finally surrendered. Clay Aho was arrested for his warrants of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation. He was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $130,000. Read more

Twentynine Palms / kesq.com

Deputies search for man missing since Sunday, last seen near the Twentynine Palms area

A 20-year-old man dropped off in the Wonder Valley area near Twentynine Palms on Sunday remains missing, prompting authorities to ask for the public's assistance. Joseph John "Joey" Alvarez Espinosa, 20, told family members on Sunday, May 16 that he wanted to go to "29 Palms" for religious purposes, according to the Morongo Basino Sheriff's Station. Espinosa's grandmother dropped him off in the area of Highway 62 and Ironage Road. Read more

Orange County / kesq.com

Hearing will determine whether to place sex predator in 29 Palms home

A man convicted of raping children in multiple states could be ordered to live in Twentynine Palms, despite having no connection to the area. Last week, Orange County Superior Court tentatively ordered Lawtis Donald Rhoden, 72, to live in Twentynine Palms. Rhoden has been convicted of underage sexual assaults in... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
Redlands, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Redlands Republican Women’s Club plans in-person and Zoom meeting

Bob Dutton, a former California Assembly member and state senator who now serves as San Bernardino County assessor-recorder, will be the featured speaker when Redlands Republican Women’s Club meets Friday, May 21. The club offers a choice of a lunch meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749...
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Fun vaccination events set in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Opponents of Bloomington truck fueling station cry foul

They were hoping for sit-down restaurants and retail shops that would create jobs and pump some economic vitality into their struggling community. Instead, they got a truck stop. Bloomington residents and the Colton Joint Unified School district are fighting the planned Bloomington Commercial Center on the southeast corner of Cedar...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS TO UNVEIL 27TH MURAL FRIDAY

Nicknamed “The Oasis of Murals,” Twentynine Palms began their mural tradition in 1994 and 26 murals later, the beloved artworks continue to delight. Friday, the latest mural is set for a big reveal. Reporter Heather Clisby has details …. Depicting civic history, desert scenery, local sports and our beloved Marines,...
San Bernardino County, CAprecinctreporter.com

Deltas to Honor Community Leaders Saturday May 15

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will continue its tradition of honoring two outstanding community leaders during its annual Culmination program on Saturday, May 15. The Chapter will present the inaugural Woodie Rucker Hughes Social Advocacy Award to Ms. Jennifer Vaughn-Blakely. Since 2010 Ms....
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION TAKES UP NEW FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT

As the Yucca Valley Planning Commission meets tonight, they will discuss the addition of a new fast food restaurant to the town. Reporter Joshua King has the details…. Tonight at 6 p.m. the Yucca Valley Planning Commission will meet to discuss a few matters. After the approval of multiple native plant permits, the discussion will focus on the request for the approval of site plans for a Habit Burger to be added to the town of Yucca Valley. The restaurant is expected to be located west of the northwest corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Balsa Avenue.
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELLED

The regular meeting of the Twentynine Palms City Council originally scheduled for tonight (May 11), has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the council will be May 25. Any questions regarding city meetings can be directed to City Clerk, Cindy Villescas at 760-367-6799.