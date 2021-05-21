Local news digest for the past few days in Twentynine Palms

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

AN ARREST AFTER A 5-HOUR STANDOFF WEST OF TWENTYNINE PALMS A five-hour stand-off in the Desert Heights area of Twentynine Palms ended in a surrender and arrest Tuesday (May 18). According to the Sheriff’s Department, the owner of a property in the 800 block of Friendship Avenue asked deputies to check on his property, as the electric bill was higher than usual. At the home, deputies contacted Clay Aho, 32, of Toulumne, a woman, and a small child. Deputies determined that the home had been burglarized and that Aho, the woman, and child were living in the home without permission from the property owner. When deputies asked the people to leave, the woman and child left the home, but Aho—who had three felony warrants for his arrest—refused. A Sheriff’s helicopter and members of the Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) responded to the scene. After five hours of stand-off, deputies deployed less-lethal munitions into the home, and Aho finally surrendered. Clay Aho was arrested for his warrants of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation. He was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $130,000. Read more

Deputies search for man missing since Sunday, last seen near the Twentynine Palms area A 20-year-old man dropped off in the Wonder Valley area near Twentynine Palms on Sunday remains missing, prompting authorities to ask for the public's assistance. Joseph John "Joey" Alvarez Espinosa, 20, told family members on Sunday, May 16 that he wanted to go to "29 Palms" for religious purposes, according to the Morongo Basino Sheriff's Station. Espinosa's grandmother dropped him off in the area of Highway 62 and Ironage Road. Read more

Hearing will determine whether to place sex predator in 29 Palms home A man convicted of raping children in multiple states could be ordered to live in Twentynine Palms, despite having no connection to the area. Last week, Orange County Superior Court tentatively ordered Lawtis Donald Rhoden, 72, to live in Twentynine Palms. Rhoden has been convicted of underage sexual assaults in... Read more

