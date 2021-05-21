Follow the TRENDING local news in Salinas for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

29 people accused of EDD fraud in Monterey County, 21 of them at the county jail SALINAS, Calif. — Twenty-nine people were indicted by a grand jury in Monterey County for EDD fraud on Wednesday. According to the Monterey County District Attorney, Jeannine M. Pacioni, 21 of the individuals were in custody at the Monterey County Jail at the time of the crime. The other eight conspired with the inmates to commit the fraud. Read more

Fiive arrested during robbery investigation Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “On 04/27/21 Salinas PD patrol was dispatched to a robbery that took place at Northridge Mall. During the commission of the robbery four (4) males assaulted the victim and asked him where he was from. The Violence Suppression Task Force... Read more

Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off new downtown Salinas SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The ribbon is cut, ushering in a new era for Oldtown Salinas. Under a brand new rotary arch, city officials, local groups and residents all gathered to witness the historic moment after months of construction and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical work of revitalizing downtown... Read more

