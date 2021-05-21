Follow the TRENDING local news in Salinas for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Salinas, CA

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 4 days ago
Monterey County / ksbw.com

29 people accused of EDD fraud in Monterey County, 21 of them at the county jail

29 people accused of EDD fraud in Monterey County, 21 of them at the county jail

SALINAS, Calif. — Twenty-nine people were indicted by a grand jury in Monterey County for EDD fraud on Wednesday. According to the Monterey County District Attorney, Jeannine M. Pacioni, 21 of the individuals were in custody at the Monterey County Jail at the time of the crime. The other eight conspired with the inmates to commit the fraud. Read more

Salinas / crimevoice.com

Fiive arrested during robbery investigation

Fiive arrested during robbery investigation

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “On 04/27/21 Salinas PD patrol was dispatched to a robbery that took place at Northridge Mall. During the commission of the robbery four (4) males assaulted the victim and asked him where he was from. The Violence Suppression Task Force... Read more

Salinas / kion546.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off new downtown Salinas

Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off new downtown Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The ribbon is cut, ushering in a new era for Oldtown Salinas. Under a brand new rotary arch, city officials, local groups and residents all gathered to witness the historic moment after months of construction and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical work of revitalizing downtown... Read more

Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Salinas, CA
Salinas News Alert

Salinas vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salinas: 1. 323 N Sanborn Rd STE A (831) 759-8184; 2. 331 Main St (831) 424-8053; 3. 662 E Boronda Rd (831) 443-0891; 4. 17579 Vierra Canyon Rd (831) 663-3861; 5. 110 E Laurel Dr (831) 754-1551; 6. 347 E Alisal St (831) 424-0026; 7. 1140 S Main St (831) 422-8511; 8. 1640 N Main St (831) 442-2961; 9. 1339 N Davis Rd 831-751-0414; 10. 602 Williams Rd 831-784-1606; 11. 1273 S Main St (831) 621-5558; 12. 1546 N Main St 831-442-7502; 13. 1516 Constitution Blvd 831-444-3630; 14. 1532 N Main St 831-443-8717; 15. 575 N Sanborn Rd 831-751-9319; 16. 1800 N Main St 831-751-0231; 17. 1375 N Davis Rd 831-998-9080;
Salinas, CA
Salinas News Alert

Work remotely in Salinas — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 2. Bilingual Member Benefits Specialist Needed! Remote Work Available...; 3. Call Center Agent-Medical Device (Remote); 4. Remote Relationship Manager; 5. Remote Insurance Advisor; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
Salinas, CA
Salinas News Alert

Job alert: These jobs are open in Salinas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salinas: 1. Mammagrophy Tech (Mammo) Travel Allied - $53.40/Hour $2136/Weekly; 2. Sustainability Programs Manager Job; 3. Telecommunications Technician; 4. Listing/Advertising Coordinator; 5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 6. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2620/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $2,400 per week; 8. Insurance Agent; 9. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $50.74/Hour $1827/Weekly; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Salinas, CA
Salinas News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Salinas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salinas: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Outside Sales - SOLAR - $4K Training Bonus!!!; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,039 per week; 5. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 6. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 7. Mammagrophy Tech (Mammo) Travel Allied - $53.40/Hour $2136/Weekly; 8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1987.07 / Week; 9. Bus Operations Manager; 10. Sustainability Programs Manager Job;
Salinas, CA
Salinas News Alert

Salinas events coming soon

1. Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival; 2. USTCC - Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway - Monterey, CA - July 31-August 1; 3. Joyce Plays Portabello's; 4. Toby Keith; 5. Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Salinas, CA;
Salinas, CA

Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane. In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According...
Salinas, CA

Salinas Valley community leaders gather to talk trash, recycling

SALINAS VALLEY — A virtual meeting was recently held to discuss Waste Management’s SmartTruck program and how it fits into compliance with new organics and recycling laws. Residents were able to learn the reasons why collection services have undergone changes, which include closer monitoring of their discarded waste with the potential for fines, during the April 21 community meeting.
California State
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California State

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California State

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California State

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Salinas, CA

New petition argues in favor of fully funding Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A petition circulating online is arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According to the writer of the petition, a group called A Salinas for our Children, some City Council members want to cut the police budget for the 2021/2022 at their meeting on May 25 "for no other reason other than for political purposes."
California State

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California State

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California State

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.