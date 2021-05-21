TRENDING local news happened around Lancaster

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Large Brush Fire Breaks Out In Antelope Valley Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were responding.

Former school principal's murder conviction upheld for DUI crash LANCASTER – A state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a former elementary school principal's second-degree murder conviction for a deadly DUI crash in the Palmdale area. The three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that there was insufficient evidence that Mary Noel Kruppe, now 38, had the subjective knowledge that she engaged in conduct that was dangerous to human life.

Local water theft operation nets 4 arrests LANCASTER – Four people were arrested during a joint law enforcement operation to combat the recent influx of water thefts in the Lancaster Sheriff's Station patrol area, authorities announced. "The water being stolen is being used to irrigate illegal marijuana grows. Per Public Works, if the pressure gets too low,...

