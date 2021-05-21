Local news digest for the past few days in Evansville

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Police: 4 hospitalized after shooting on Evansville’s southside EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred on the southside of Evansville on Thursday evening. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of East Riverside Drive near Shadewood Avenue in reference to a shots fired call around 5:50 p.m. Read more

TOP VIEWED

New Evansville Restaurant Biscuit Belly Announces Expected Opening Date If you can remember back to January 2021 (how was that almost 5 months ago already?) the announcement was made that a new restaurant was coming to Evansville. The restaurant is Biscuit Belly, and they're based out of Louisville. According to the Biscuit Belly website they currently have three locations, all in Louisville, so it's very exciting that they're expanding to Evansville. Read more

TOP LIKED

Liggett in first court appearance since Diamond Avenue fire EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of setting fire to an Evansville flea market Friday night made his first court appearance on Wednesday. 25-year-old Christopher Liggett is facing an arson charge in the fire that happened on Diamond Avenue. [EPD: Man arrested in connection to Diamond Flea Market fire] Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.