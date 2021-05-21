newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Local news digest for the past few days in Evansville

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EnhD_0a7JxECB00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Evansville / 14news.com

Police: 4 hospitalized after shooting on Evansville’s southside

Police: 4 hospitalized after shooting on Evansville’s southside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred on the southside of Evansville on Thursday evening. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of East Riverside Drive near Shadewood Avenue in reference to a shots fired call around 5:50 p.m. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Evansville / 103gbfrocks.com

New Evansville Restaurant Biscuit Belly Announces Expected Opening Date

New Evansville Restaurant Biscuit Belly Announces Expected Opening Date

If you can remember back to January 2021 (how was that almost 5 months ago already?) the announcement was made that a new restaurant was coming to Evansville. The restaurant is Biscuit Belly, and they're based out of Louisville. According to the Biscuit Belly website they currently have three locations, all in Louisville, so it's very exciting that they're expanding to Evansville. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Evansville / 14news.com

Liggett in first court appearance since Diamond Avenue fire

Liggett in first court appearance since Diamond Avenue fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of setting fire to an Evansville flea market Friday night made his first court appearance on Wednesday. 25-year-old Christopher Liggett is facing an arson charge in the fire that happened on Diamond Avenue. [EPD: Man arrested in connection to Diamond Flea Market fire] Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
108
Followers
156
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Evansville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Pest Technician Trainee 2. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary 3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 4. Entry Level Customer Service Enrollment Rep (Evansville, IN) 5. Termite Technician Trainee 6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Great Benefits 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Evansville COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Evansville: 1. 101 N Burkhardt Rd (812) 471-8207; 2. 609 N St Joseph Ave (812) 424-3894; 3. 2344 Covert Ave (812) 479-8581; 4. 801 N First Ave (812) 467-0109; 5. 600 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd (812) 464-3502; 6. 2622 Menards Dr 812-647-2210; 7. 4849 Pollack Ave (812) 962-4664; 8. 6700 E Virginia St 812-473-2518; 9. 4828 Davis Lant Dr 812-475-9541; 10. 4701 N First Ave 812-464-3656; 11. 2015 Covert Ave 812-479-7155; 12. 710 N St Joseph Ave 812-426-1180; 13. 401 N Burkhardt Rd 812-473-1815; 14. 335 S Red Bank Rd 812-424-5475; 15. 3430 Taylor Ave 812-471-4243; 16. Plaza West, 2500 N First Ave 812-647-9499;
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Start immediately with these jobs in Evansville

These companies in Evansville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative; 2. Life Insurance Agent-Training provided-Work From Home opportunities; 3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 5. Call Center Representative - Work from home; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Remote Sales Rep; 8. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - $15.00/hr + Commission - Owensboro;
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Audits clock-ins and -outs to ensure hours match scheduled hours. Track and record in home care software all instances of assignment refusals, call-outs, late…. Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Surgery PSC – Evansville, IN. Answering phones and scheduling appointments. Greeting patients, and checking them in and out for appointments. Collecting...
Evansville, INhot96.com

Mask Mandate Expires

In Evansville, the last local government requirements concerning wearing masks expire at the end of the day. That means, barring an extension, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no local orders involving masks. METS riders will still be required to mask up, because of federal transportation regulations. Owners of...
Posted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Statesheltonherald.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to...
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Evansville, INwevv.com

University of Evansville to Hold Groundbreaking for New Residence Hall

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Evansville (UE) will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residence hall. The new residence hall, which will be a four-story building totaling 83,000 square feet with a central courtyard, will house 293 beds in a mixture of four-bedroom and six-bedroom "pod" structures. The...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Vendors deal with the aftermath of Diamond Flea Market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the flea market on Diamond Avenue is considered a total loss. This means vendors and the building owners have probably lost everything. “Over in this section - over here we had a lot of ‘Star Wars’ and some ‘Marvel’ and in the middle was...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

EVPL Expanding Hours, Reintroducing More Services

Evansville, IN, May 14, 2021 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is pleased to announce expanded hours for in-person services at all EVPL locations beginning Monday, May 17. These hours will be EVPL’s operating hours going forward. In addition to extended hours, library users will be able to reserve meeting...