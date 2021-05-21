TRENDING local news happened around Wilmington

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Longtime Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch to be inducted into Hall of Fame WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch is being recognized for his years of hard work and dedication to the Buccaneers athletic program. The school announced on Wednesday, that Lynch would be inducted in the 2021 Class of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Hall of Fame this summer. Read more

Afternoon chase involving deputies ends with two men arrested in New Hanover County NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after they led authorities on a chase in New Hanover County Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. Lt. Jerry Brewer says the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office that 21-year-old fugitive Adam Michael Clodfelter could be in the Wilmington area based on a previous home address. Read more

NHSO: Guns and meth recovered from men following chase with deputies NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have released more information on the arrest of two men who led deputies on a chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says both were armed with guns and one of them had more than 20 outstanding warrants. WWAY has now... Read more

