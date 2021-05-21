newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

TRENDING local news happened around Wilmington

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ofyS_0a7JxDJS00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wilmington / wwaytv3.com

Longtime Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Longtime Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch to be inducted into Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch is being recognized for his years of hard work and dedication to the Buccaneers athletic program. The school announced on Wednesday, that Lynch would be inducted in the 2021 Class of the North Carolina Athletic Directors Hall of Fame this summer. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
New Hanover County / wwaytv3.com

Afternoon chase involving deputies ends with two men arrested in New Hanover County

Afternoon chase involving deputies ends with two men arrested in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after they led authorities on a chase in New Hanover County Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. Lt. Jerry Brewer says the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office that 21-year-old fugitive Adam Michael Clodfelter could be in the Wilmington area based on a previous home address. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
New Hanover County / wwaytv3.com

NHSO: Guns and meth recovered from men following chase with deputies

NHSO: Guns and meth recovered from men following chase with deputies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have released more information on the arrest of two men who led deputies on a chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says both were armed with guns and one of them had more than 20 outstanding warrants. WWAY has now... Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
111
Followers
165
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Community#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wilmington: 1. 2302 S 17th St (910) 392-1180; 2. 5920 Carolina Beach Rd (910) 796-3283; 3. 820 S College Rd (910) 395-9312; 4. 8260 Market St (910) 686-1182; 5. 6805 Parker Farm Dr (910) 256-4159; 6. 716 Bragg Dr (910) 313-2205; 7. 7144 Market St (910) 821-6055; 8. 412 S College Rd #62 910-392-2995; 9. 4501 Market St 910-799-0448; 10. 5900 Carolina Beach Rd 910-442-4300; 11. 2130 S 17th St 910-343-2988; 12. 3720 S College Rd 910-793-5740; 13. 1618 Dawson St 910-343-0708; 14. 2401 N College Rd 910-395-2214; 15. 4521 Oleander Dr 910-313-6794; 16. 6861 Market St 910-793-4924; 17. 8290 Market St 910-681-1134; 18. 5135 Carolina Beach Rd 910-452-0944; 19. 5226 Sigmon Rd 910-392-4034; 20. 8035 Market St 910-821-6009;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Wilmington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilmington: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 3. Independent Insurance Agent; 4. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,629 Per Week; 5. Remote Work- Account Representative Customer Service; 6. Sales, Mentorship Provided, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs; 7. Project Manager; 8. FOH Manager/GM; 9. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wilmington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilmington: 1. Regional Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. Insurance Sales Producer- Wilmington, NC; 5. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,268 per week; 7. Work from Home - Sales Rep - Great Company Culture; 8. Accounts Payable Manager - Open to Relocation; 9. Property Manager; 10. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Wilmington right now

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1032 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Wilmington

Check out these Wilmington-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 2. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 6. Earn up to $15/hour as a Papa Pal Caregiver; 7. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Part Time House Cleaners; 10. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2613;
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WILMINGTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

These Wilmington companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Executive Sales Consultant - Remote Sales - Entry Sales Representative 2. Entry Level Sales - Oppt. to Advance in Leadership (Work From Home) 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 5. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office 6. Trucking Associate (Entry Level Commercial Driver) 7. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 8. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Sales Representative Entry Level
Wilmington, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Port City Community Church will no longer be requiring masks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In light of the new mask mandate being removed, Pastor Mike Ashcraft of Port City Community Church issued an announcement saying they will no longer be requiring masks at their services. Ashcraft said in part, “Our willingness to all wear masks together, and work together, so...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

One Cargo District coffee shop to close, another plans to move in

This week will be your last chance to stop by Outpost Coffee Co. in Wilmington’s Cargo District. A post on social media said that the coffee shop will close permanently on its one-year anniversary, May 22. “We’ve had such an awesome year despite Covid and all the other craziness 2020...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Florida StateWECT

Bitty & Beau’s tenth franchise location will be in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced its tenth franchise location will open in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Wilmington-based coffee company made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning. Since founders, Amy and Ben Wright, opened up franchise opportunities in August 2020, they’ve announced future...