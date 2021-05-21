newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

TRENDING local news happened around Ogden

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TW57_0a7JxBY000

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ogden / fox13now.com

Big Budah visits Farmers Market Ogden

Big Budah visits Farmers Market Ogden

Big Budah went to Ogden for a preview of the local farmers market, where met a local microgreens farmer and the operator of a popular taco truck. Visit farmersmarketogden.com for details. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Utah / bevnet.com

Ogden’s Own Celebrates Pride 2021 With “Five Husbands of Utah” Special-Edition Bottle

Ogden’s Own Celebrates Pride 2021 With “Five Husbands of Utah” Special-Edition Bottle

Ogden, UTAH – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, is welcoming Pride 2021 through a brand-new, special-edition label for its Five Husbands Vodka. As part of the distillery’s ongoing commitment to celebrate Pride all year long – not only during Pride Month – the new Five Husbands bottle features a nod to its very own, adorned with five cherished members of the Utah LGBTQ+ community featured on the label. Each 2021 “Husband” is not only a friend of Ogden’s Own, but well regarded for using their creativity, influence, and talent to build towards a better, more inclusive tomorrow. The 2021 Five Husbands Vodka bottle is now available for customers at the Ogden’s Own Distillery store and will be available at liquor stores across Utah beginning in early June, with proceeds going directly to Equality Utah and the Utah Pride Center, two charitable organizations that support the Utah LGBTQ+ community. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Ogden / standard.net

‘See a penny, pick it up’: Start saving on Lucky Penny Day!

‘See a penny, pick it up’: Start saving on Lucky Penny Day!

Feeling lucky this week? Well, this Sunday is Lucky Penny Day. It’s the day we celebrate in Ogden the luck we get from finding a small, shiny piece of copper with Abraham Lincoln on it. Even more than that, it’s a day where we should acknowledge that saving your pennies in Ogden could add up to dollars in time. Here are a couple of tips to help you start your lucky penny savings habit today: Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
125
Followers
146
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Community#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Events on the Ogden calendar

1. Gatsby Casino Night Fundraiser Benefitting Youth Impact; 2. Pedego Palooza - Ogden, UT; 3. 21 Day Mindfulness Challenge; 4. Gourmet Market; 5. Ogden Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Ogden events coming soon

1. Chris Colston Live At The Outlaw Saloon; 2. Randall King Live In Concert; 3. Air Plant Decor; 4. Hands-on Retail Foodservice HACCP 2021; 5. Wasatch Revolution vs. Montana Dawgs;
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Local news digest for the past few days in Ogden

1. Ogden police: Woman arrested after breaking downtown windows with machete, threatening officers | 2. As pandemic threatens speedy-trial right, defense seeks dismissal of Ogden murder case | 3. Ogden City looking to spend excess general fund revenues ahead of new fiscal year
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Stateeaglemountaincity.com

Utah drought prompts water conservation resources

Eagle Mountain City is encouraging residents to manage their lawn watering schedule. More than 60% of the City’s water usage is used on outdoor watering. For more information about Utah’s drought conditions, visit our Water Conservation page here.
Posted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Utah StateLight Reading

Comcast Business connects with Novva Data Centers in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Comcast Business today announced that Novva Data Centers — a data center provider offering wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services — has selected Comcast Business to provide dual 100G fiber routes using fully diverse pathways to its West Jordan facility, as well as a 40G Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection. The Comcast Business technology will help Novva power its data center with a fully redundant path fiber-based backbone for fast, reliable connectivity to the Comcast Business network for its customers.
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

A job on your schedule? These Ogden positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Ogden-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. DO YOU HAVE LIFE LICENSE? WE HAVE A REAL VIRTUAL SALES OPPORTUNITY!; 2. Inside Sales Representative No Cold Calling Remote Position; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 5. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
North Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

North Ogden project impacted by rising land prices, more funds needed to widen road

NORTH OGDEN — Rising property values don't just impact would-be home buyers. They are also having an impact on street projects, driving up the cost of land needed to expand and widen roadways. Pleasant View sought an injection of an extra $1.34 million to buy land needed as part of the Skyline Drive project and now North Ogden needs another $1.15 million to acquire additional property for the ongoing 400 East widening project.
Ogden, UTPosted by
Ogden News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Ogden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ogden: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 3. Insurance Sales - Make The Most Of Your Career Virtually; 4. Highly Qualified Sales Professional with Leadership experience - M; 5. Technical Support Specialist; 6. Excavator Operator, Truck Driver and Construction Laborer; 7. Driver Partner - $300 New Driver Partner Promotion!; 8. Return to Work - Accounts Payable Analyst; 9. Dura-Line Machine Operator- Entry Level in North Salt Lake, Utah 1; 10. Staffing Recruiter - Full-Time;
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Downtown Ogden traffic already bad, will get worse in coming days

OGDEN — With a range of significant projects in progress across the region, road construction seems to be ever-present in Northern Utah this year — and Ogden, particularly near the downtown area, is no different. But while traffic has been tied up in Weber County’s most populous city for weeks...
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Ongoing drought a concern for officials in Ogden City

OGDEN — An ongoing, statewide drought has officials at Ogden City on alert. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 100% of Weber County is in a "severe drought," the third most significant drought classification under the NIDIS monitoring system. NIDIS says 65% of the county is in the "extreme drought" phase, the second most significant classification. According to the NIDIS, all of the following can be present during an extreme drought: pasture and water is inadequate for cattle, air quality is poor, dust is a problem, national vegetation is stressed and fire danger increases.