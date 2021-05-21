TRENDING local news happened around Ogden

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Big Budah visits Farmers Market Ogden Big Budah went to Ogden for a preview of the local farmers market, where met a local microgreens farmer and the operator of a popular taco truck. Visit farmersmarketogden.com for details. Read more

Ogden’s Own Celebrates Pride 2021 With “Five Husbands of Utah” Special-Edition Bottle Ogden, UTAH – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, is welcoming Pride 2021 through a brand-new, special-edition label for its Five Husbands Vodka. As part of the distillery’s ongoing commitment to celebrate Pride all year long – not only during Pride Month – the new Five Husbands bottle features a nod to its very own, adorned with five cherished members of the Utah LGBTQ+ community featured on the label. Each 2021 “Husband” is not only a friend of Ogden’s Own, but well regarded for using their creativity, influence, and talent to build towards a better, more inclusive tomorrow. The 2021 Five Husbands Vodka bottle is now available for customers at the Ogden’s Own Distillery store and will be available at liquor stores across Utah beginning in early June, with proceeds going directly to Equality Utah and the Utah Pride Center, two charitable organizations that support the Utah LGBTQ+ community. Read more

‘See a penny, pick it up’: Start saving on Lucky Penny Day! Feeling lucky this week? Well, this Sunday is Lucky Penny Day. It’s the day we celebrate in Ogden the luck we get from finding a small, shiny piece of copper with Abraham Lincoln on it. Even more than that, it’s a day where we should acknowledge that saving your pennies in Ogden could add up to dollars in time. Here are a couple of tips to help you start your lucky penny savings habit today: Read more

