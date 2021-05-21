newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

TRENDING local news happened around Erie

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjkx3_0a7JxAfH00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Erie / goerie.com

The ranks of Black-owned businesses in Erie are small but growing

The ranks of Black-owned businesses in Erie are small but growing

For 25 years, Cynthia Muhammad has been publisher of the Erie Metropolitan Black Yellow Pages, an advertising publication that promotes Black-owned businesses. The volume is often too thin to suit her. It's not the lack of advertising revenue that she laments. Muhammad, 73, said she's troubled by the relatively small... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Erie / wpxi.com

Erie candidate could become first openly transgender county executive in US after primary win

Erie candidate could become first openly transgender county executive in US after primary win

ERIE, Pa. — A candidate in Erie could become the first openly transgender county executive in the United States if he wins in the November general election. According to Erie News Now, Tyler Titus won a close race from a field of four candidates in Tuesday’s primary. Titus told the... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Erie / goerie.com

Guest Opinion: Fireworks destroy neighborhood peace, terrorize vets and pets, change the law now

Guest Opinion: Fireworks destroy neighborhood peace, terrorize vets and pets, change the law now

Spring has sprung in Erie. Windows are open. The sounds of the season are here — birds chirping, lawnmowers humming, children in the parks, traffic on the streets, and the nearly nightly booms of fireworks somewhere in the city. Perhaps we should be used to it by now. Try telling that to a veteran or others with PTSD or who are autistic. Explain it to a cowering, shaking pet. Just tune it out if you are trying to sleep or enjoy a quiet evening in your yard. It is just people having fun. Blowing off steam. Unfortunately, their fun comes at the expense of their neighbors. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
134
Followers
151
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Community#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Events on the Erie calendar

1. German Heritage Festival; 2. Erie Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. 2021 Car Show; 4. Raising Chickens (Self-Reliance Series); 5. Understanding America's 21st Century Diplomacy: Lessons from the Front Lines of Europe and Asia;
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Vaccine database: Erie sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Erie: 1. 410 E 12th St (814) 456-7071; 2. 1216 W 6th St (814) 844-6265; 3. 2501 W 12th St 814-838-7710; 4. 2067 Interchange Rd 814-868-7923; 5. 2715 Parade St 814-454-5148; 6. 916 State St 814-456-0560; 7. 1709 Liberty St 814-452-2596; 8. 925 W Erie Plaza Dr 814-454-7800; 9. 163 W 26th St 814-452-4012; 10. 1338 E Grandview Blvd 814-825-2333; 11. 353 E 6th St 814-455-2910; 12. 5430 Peach St 814-868-4624; 13. 4145 Buffalo Rd 814-899-6924; 14. 7200 Peach St 814-866-1074; 15. 1825 Downs Dr 814-864-7330; 16. 5350 W Ridge Rd 814-835-0556; 17. 2711 Elm St 814-459-3625;
Posted by
Erie News Alert

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Erie: 1. 410 E 12th St (814) 456-7071; 2. 1216 W 6th St (814) 844-6265; 3. 2501 W 12th St 814-838-7710; 4. 2067 Interchange Rd 814-868-7923; 5. 2715 Parade St 814-454-5148; 6. 916 State St 814-456-0560; 7. 1709 Liberty St 814-452-2596; 8. 925 W Erie Plaza Dr 814-454-7800; 9. 163 W 26th St 814-452-4012; 10. 1338 E Grandview Blvd 814-825-2333; 11. 353 E 6th St 814-455-2910; 12. 5430 Peach St 814-868-4624; 13. 4145 Buffalo Rd 814-899-6924; 14. 7200 Peach St 814-866-1074; 15. 1825 Downs Dr 814-864-7330; 16. 5350 W Ridge Rd 814-835-0556; 17. 2711 Elm St 814-459-3625;
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Live events Erie — what’s coming up

1. The Global Coronavirus Pandemic and America's Path Forward; 2. One Team Scavenger Hunt Erie; 3. Erie Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. Erie County Meet & Greet; 5. SASS Acoustics at Harbor View Grill;
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Coming soon: Erie events

1. Try It! One Evening of Wheel Throwing; 2. Six-Week Ceramics On The Wheel - Tuesday; 3. Erie Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. Nat & The Mad Hatters Return Featuring The Massing Sisters; 5. Launch Your Private Practice Program;
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Millcreek Township, PAerienewsnow.com

Businesses Can Legally Ask to See Vaccination Passports

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance thanks to the CDC'S latest mask mandate, and popular businesses in our area like the Millcreek Mall have already made adjustments. "People entering the Millcreek Mall will be able to enter without a face covering if indeed...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

$350K Challenge Launches for 'We Believe in Erie' Fund

The Erie Community Foundation on Monday announced a $350,000 challenge fund designed to encourage community members to donate to its "We Believe in Erie" fund. The challenge was created by Erie businessman Thomas B. Hagen. The "We Believe in Erie" fund was launched in April by the Greater Erie Economic...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Presque Isle prepares to open beaches Memorial Day Weekend

Presque Isle State Park is in use year round, but the hallmark for many is the beach. "I'm ready for summer. I'm ready to do some boating, ride some motorcycles, and just live life,” Dylan Miller told Erie News Now while spending Sunday in the sand. "We're very excited for...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Host 3rd Annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday

The Community Blood Bank (CBB) will host its 3rd annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday, May 21, CBB officials announced Monday. The event, which will feature games, giveaways and food, is designed to highlight existing donors and bring in new ones. Anyone who donates on Friday will receive a t-shirt,...