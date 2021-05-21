TRENDING local news happened around Erie

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

The ranks of Black-owned businesses in Erie are small but growing For 25 years, Cynthia Muhammad has been publisher of the Erie Metropolitan Black Yellow Pages, an advertising publication that promotes Black-owned businesses. The volume is often too thin to suit her. It's not the lack of advertising revenue that she laments. Muhammad, 73, said she's troubled by the relatively small... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Erie candidate could become first openly transgender county executive in US after primary win ERIE, Pa. — A candidate in Erie could become the first openly transgender county executive in the United States if he wins in the November general election. According to Erie News Now, Tyler Titus won a close race from a field of four candidates in Tuesday’s primary. Titus told the... Read more

TOP LIKED

Guest Opinion: Fireworks destroy neighborhood peace, terrorize vets and pets, change the law now Spring has sprung in Erie. Windows are open. The sounds of the season are here — birds chirping, lawnmowers humming, children in the parks, traffic on the streets, and the nearly nightly booms of fireworks somewhere in the city. Perhaps we should be used to it by now. Try telling that to a veteran or others with PTSD or who are autistic. Explain it to a cowering, shaking pet. Just tune it out if you are trying to sleep or enjoy a quiet evening in your yard. It is just people having fun. Blowing off steam. Unfortunately, their fun comes at the expense of their neighbors. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.