Want to know what is TRENDING around Oceanside?

Great Dane saves owner from rattlesnake bite in California OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A Great Dane named Mia is recovering at her Oceanside home after playing the role of hero during an encounter with a rattlesnake. Two weeks ago, during her lunch break, Megan Montano stopped back at her home and let out her two dogs onto her backyard patio. Read more

Sockers break ground on new sports arena After five years of planning, The Sockers have broken ground on a new 8,000 seat indoor arena in Oceanside, and will finally have a place to call their own. Read more

Oceanside Councilmembers Rodriguez opposes Firearms Licensing and Registration Act OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez said he opposes HR 127 and recently wrote an opposition letter to congressman Mike Levin’s office​. Rodriguez joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill and why he opposes it. This Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act establishes a process for... Read more

