Want to know what is TRENDING around Oceanside?

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

California / kgun9.com

Great Dane saves owner from rattlesnake bite in California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A Great Dane named Mia is recovering at her Oceanside home after playing the role of hero during an encounter with a rattlesnake. Two weeks ago, during her lunch break, Megan Montano stopped back at her home and let out her two dogs onto her backyard patio. Read more

Oceanside / 10news.com

Sockers break ground on new sports arena

After five years of planning, The Sockers have broken ground on a new 8,000 seat indoor arena in Oceanside, and will finally have a place to call their own. Read more

Oceanside / kusi.com

Oceanside Councilmembers Rodriguez opposes Firearms Licensing and Registration Act

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez said he opposes HR 127 and recently wrote an opposition letter to congressman Mike Levin’s office​. Rodriguez joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill and why he opposes it. This Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act establishes a process for... Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oceanside Times

Vaccine database: Oceanside sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oceanside: 1. 1706 Oceanside Blvd (760) 721-2433; 2. 4615 Frazee Rd (760) 433-9597; 3. 1980 College Blvd (760) 945-4676; 4. 3925 N River Rd Drive (760) 757-9348; 5. 443 College Blvd (760) 940-6032; 6. 3601 Vista Way STE 103 760-231-5800; 7. 101 Old Grove Rd (760) 754-1906; 8. 1201 S Coast Hwy 760-433-4013; 9. 3813 Plaza Dr 760-941-0712; 10. 3925 Mission Ave 760-433-9634; 11. 3450 Marron Rd 760-729-4127; 12. 845 College Blvd 760-630-6252; 13. 3507 Cannon Rd 760-630-1327; 14. 3752 Mission Ave 760-722-9409; 15. 705 College Blvd 760-631-0434; 16. 2100 Vista Way 760-966-0026; 17. 3405 Marron Rd 760-730-1371;
Oceanside Times

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Oceanside

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oceanside: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. RDH - $50 to $55/hr; 5. Outside Sales Representative; 6. Senior UX Researcher (Full-time, Remote); 7. Event-Based Marketing Rep (CMA/OPC); 8. Client Relationship Manager; 9. Certified Anasthesia Tech (Ana Tech) Travel Allied - $33.38/Hour $1202/Weekly; 10. Organic Fruit Shipping Manager;
Oceanside Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oceanside Saturday

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Oceanside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.40 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 850 Palomar Airport Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 850 Palomar Airport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Oceanside Times

Work remotely in Oceanside — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. REMOTE - Technical Recruiter - 100k+ / Commission + Base Salary; 2. (CA) Customer Call Center - Local Remote - $16.25; 3. Customer Service Representative (Call Center); 4. Customer Service Experience Needed - Benefits Rep (Work from home); 5. Customer Care Representative (Remote); 6. Scheduling Services Representative - Remote (Mountain or Pacific Timezones); 7. Inside Sales Representative - REMOTE; 8. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

SANDAG begins next phase Of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The next phase of emergency repairs began Monday morning on the Del Mar Bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

SD Median Home Price Surges $25,000 in a MONTH

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Asian Businesses Generate $4B

Asian-owned businesses in San Diego County generate more than $4 billion in gross sales annually, according to a report by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Union of Pan Asian Communities. ...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...