newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in Port St Lucie

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TW57_0a7Jx76L00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Port St Lucie / knowherenews.com

Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec says he will not run for reelection

Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec says he will not run for reelection

Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec delivers his State of the City address on Jan. 27, 2021. Still photo from streaming video. Gregory Oravec, who was first elected as Port St. Lucie’s mayor in 2014, and who breezed into a second four-year term unopposed in 2018, has announced that he will not be running for reelection in 2022. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Port St Lucie / wpbf.com

Virtual job fair brings in more than 100 companies across Treasure Coast offering work

Virtual job fair brings in more than 100 companies across Treasure Coast offering work

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In the largest job fair the City of Port St. Lucie has had since 2019 (virtual or in-person), together with CareerSource Research Coast, a gap is being filled as more than 100 employers juggle the demand to re-fill positions. “We had a lot of members... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Port St Lucie / cityofpsl.com

The Saints Pub is now open! Join us for the grand opening celebration Friday, May 28

The Saints Pub is now open! Join us for the grand opening celebration Friday, May 28

What: The Saints Pub is now open and offering a full menu. Now under new management, The Saints Pub is a full-service restaurant at the City of Port St. Lucie's The Saints Golf Course. When: Celebrate the grand opening of The Saints Pub on Friday, May 28 starting at 6... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
135
Followers
155
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW CONSTRUCTION!! WHERE LIFESTYLE , LOCATION, AND OPPORTUNITY ALL COME TOGETHERLocated on the North Fork of the St.Lucie river, Rivella is recognized for its tranquility and surrounding nature. As one enters the private gates of Rivella, the row of mature Royal Palms welcomes residents to this one-of-kind waterfront community in the renowned Treasure Coast. Choose one of several custom built models to build in the Estate or Island neighborhood. Every lot has privacy with no back-to-back home sites in this stunning community. Photos are not of actual home but similar being built. PRICES WILL RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $600,000 TO $1,200,000 DEPENDING UPON MODEL AND CUSTOM FEATURES SELECTED. Bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage depend on model and floorplan selected. Located close to Club Med, restaurants, beaches, dining, and hospitals. As a resident, enjoy walking trails, kayaking from a community launch area, a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Hammer, Engel & Volkers Stuart at 772-494-6999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1ISEozNTM4NjMyNDYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that can be converted into a bedroom. The home has 3 oversized bedrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, 42'' wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. Beautiful plank, ''wood look'' tile and brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances with a good size yard, Will not last!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alexander Castro, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcxNDY1OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> What an adorable home!!! 3/2/1 with hot tub & firepit. Beautiful fenced in backyard w/2 sheds and even the riding mower stays! 2 refrigerators included, AC unit is less than 3 yrs. old. Beautifully landscaped and immaculate inside. Hurry, it won't last long!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jo-Ann Breau, Berkshire Hathaway Florida RE at 888-534-1116</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDcxNTA1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW HOME in Tradition!, Bristol by D H HORTON,completed Dec. 2020. Be the first to enjoy this 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ 2 car garage/ granite countertop, gated,community pool, Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owner's suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room ,MUCH MORE Valentina Aved LUXURY PROPERTIES 2018384838 WWW.LUXSTYLEPB.COM<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valentina Aved, LUXURY PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL LLC at 561-335-9459</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NjA5MjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

These houses are for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Port St Lucie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Lucie: 1. Mortgage Protection Consultants - students/grads, flexible, training!; 2. Support Project Manager/Lead; 3. TIRED OF YOUR JOB? START A CAREER!; 4. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level; 5. LCAM - Property Manager; 6. Sales Representative; 7. Professional Sales P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Your Schedule!; 8. Junior Account Executive (Entry Level FLPSL); 9. Life Insurance Inside Sales Agent; 10. Outside Sales Representative Leads Provided;
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Port St Lucie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Lucie: 1. Administrative Assistant Restaurants;2. Sales Associate P/T $1,000 Week! Freedom to Work Your Own Schedule!;3. Class A Truck Driver / Florida Dedicated / Home Every Week;4. Outside Sales Representative Leads Provided Paid Weekly;5. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Fort Pierce);6. Life Insurance Agent;7. SALES REPS NEEDED ACT FAST 3 SPOTS OPEN MON-FRIDAY 10 AM TO 7 PM;8. Truck Driver Home Weekly 850 to 1250per wk 3months Exp Needed;9. Insurance Agent;10. Customer Service Representative;
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

AAA Auto Repair opens in Sun City

A major construction project in Sun City is complete and the business is open, but work continues on another. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
The Takeout

City councilman denied $60 of free barbecue launches year-long vendetta against restaurant

When you are a celebrity, I’m told, people want to give you things: free swag, free food, free resort vacations in the Caribbean. All for the pleasure of seeing your famous face! It must be pretty nice. However: the unspoken rule is that all these gifts must be given freely. If you demand them, you’re a jerk. If you retaliate for not getting them, you’re an even bigger jerk, and you must pay.