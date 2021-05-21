Local news digest for the past few days in Port St Lucie

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEW CONSTRUCTION!! WHERE LIFESTYLE , LOCATION, AND OPPORTUNITY ALL COME TOGETHERLocated on the North Fork of the St.Lucie river, Rivella is recognized for its tranquility and surrounding nature. As one enters the private gates of Rivella, the row of mature Royal Palms welcomes residents to this one-of-kind waterfront community in the renowned Treasure Coast. Choose one of several custom built models to build in the Estate or Island neighborhood. Every lot has privacy with no back-to-back home sites in this stunning community. Photos are not of actual home but similar being built. PRICES WILL RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $600,000 TO $1,200,000 DEPENDING UPON MODEL AND CUSTOM FEATURES SELECTED. Bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage depend on model and floorplan selected. Located close to Club Med, restaurants, beaches, dining, and hospitals. As a resident, enjoy walking trails, kayaking from a community launch area, a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with bonus room that can be converted into a bedroom. The home has 3 oversized bedrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, 42'' wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers. Beautiful plank, ''wood look'' tile and brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances with a good size yard, Will not last! Beautiful fenced in backyard w/2 sheds and even the riding mower stays! 2 refrigerators included, AC unit is less than 3 yrs. old. Beautifully landscaped and immaculate inside. Hurry, it won't last long!!! Be the first to enjoy this 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths/ 2 car garage/ granite countertop, gated,community pool, Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owner's suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room ,MUCH MORE