Huntsville, AL

TRENDING local news happened around Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Alabama / whnt.com

North Alabama hemp businesses react to new medical marijuana law

North Alabama hemp businesses react to new medical marijuana law

HUNTSVILLE and DECATUR, Ala. – This week, Governor Ivey signed a law legalizing medical marijuana. It will come in the form of tablets, capsules and gummies, and only at the recommendation of a patient's doctor. As for who supplies the product, that's yet to be determined. It is also going to be a tight race, as licenses are limited for every step from growing to selling.

Alabama / wbrc.com

Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail

Alabama law enforcement agencies work to detect illegal drugs in the mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama law enforcement agencies worked together to detect and remove illegal drugs from the mail. The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) partnered with Postal Inspectors, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Birmingham Police Department, Alabama in May to remove illegal drugs from the mail. Investigators said 55 search warrants were executed during the weeklong effort.

Huntsville / al.com

Sister sues Huntsville, police officers who shot and killed Army veteran Crystal Ragland

Sister sues Huntsville, police officers who shot and killed Army veteran Crystal Ragland

The sister of Crystal Ragland, a U.S. Army veteran who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder when police said she reached for a fake gun, is suing the city of Huntsville and the two police officers who shot and killed Ragland two years ago. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges...

