Eugene, OR

Follow the TRENDING local news in Eugene for the past few days

Eugene Voice
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Eugene / kezi.com

Mother of teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose speaks out

Mother of teen who died of suspected fentanyl overdose speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- The mother of a teen who died on May 15 from a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out. Destiny Stillman identified her son as 17-year-old Michael Henderson. "Michael was a very beautiful soul. He had a very caring heart and he felt and loved very deeply," Stillman... Read more

Eugene / reuters.com

Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years

Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017. The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected... Read more

Eugene / registerguard.com

How to keep yourself safe from the bears spotted in south Eugene (and how to keep them safe from us)

How to keep yourself safe from the bears spotted in south Eugene (and how to keep them safe from us)

Please, do your part. There are bears on the loose. These black bears roaming south Eugene — four have been confirmed so far this year — need to be discouraged from rooting through your and your neighbors' trash. If the bears get comfortable and start approaching people or breaking into... Read more

To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Eugene, OR
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

