Brownsville News Watch

Follow the TRENDING local news in Brownsville for the past few days

Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Texas / foxnews.com

Texas Chick-fil-A befriends duck and her new ducklings in its parking lot

Texas Chick-fil-A befriends duck and her new ducklings in its parking lot

A Chick-fil-A in Texas has made a feathered friend. The fast food restaurant in Brownsville, Texas, posted on Facebook about the duck, who reportedly appeared in the Chick-fil-A’s parking lot last week. The staff named her Daisy and even put up a small fence and a sign that said: "Say... Read more

Brownsville / krgv.com

Search for vehicle in floodwater called off, will continue Thursday

Search for vehicle in floodwater called off, will continue Thursday

Brownsville Deputy Fire Chief Cesar Pedraza said the search for a vehicle that reportedly slid off the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp and into the water was called off for the night. The Brownsville Fire Department responded to 44299 Highway 48 at approximately noon on Wednesday. BFD deployed two... Read more

Brownsville, TX
With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Brownsville, TXPosted by
Brownsville News Watch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Brownsville as of Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brownsville: 1. 1484 Ruben M Torres Blvd (956) 541-0167; 2. 4531 S Padre Island Hwy (956) 542-1733; 3. 7395 Padre Island Hwy (956) 838-1264; 4. 1628 Central Blvd 956-542-0934; 5. 2950 Southmost Rd 956-541-8602; 6. 2155 Paredes Line Rd 956-574-9707; 7. 2250 Boca Chica Blvd 956-541-0384; 8. 3302 Boca Chica Blvd #107 956-544-1200; 9. 1755 W Price Rd STE C 956-546-0444; 10. 680 Paredes Line Rd SUITE B (956) 372-1405; 11. 2105 Ruben M Torres Blvd 956-504-3142; 12. 1525 Central Blvd 956-546-0476; 13. 4490 E 14th St 956-542-3891; 14. 3500 W Alton Gloor Blvd 956-350-2022; 15. 2721 Boca Chica Blvd 956-544-0394; 16. 2205 Ruben M Torres Blvd 956-509-2077;
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Posted by
Austonia

COVID unemployment benefits to end in Texas as job openings grow

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment benefits related to the pandemic effective June 26, citing the number of current job openings and concern about potentially fraudulent unemployment claims. The benefits include a $300 weekly supplement.
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Harlingen, TXPosted by
Valley Morning Star

Help Wanted: Recovery drive leads to record job openings

HARLINGEN — When Texas’ businesses fully re-opened, Pablo Ochoa was making tortilla chips in his restaurant’s kitchen after he couldn’t find workers to fill his job openings because they were staying home collecting unemployment checks. Like the nation, the Rio Grande Valley is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic’s economic slowdown...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'This is not SpaceX property - this is my property': SpaceX looks to recast South Texas town as 'Starbase'

When he’s in town, Elon Musk surely can’t miss neighbor Rosemarie Workman’s frayed “Come and Take It” flag whipping in the coastal breeze. Workers tinker in the side yard of the SpaceX founder’s temporary home on Weems Street. Across the road, Workman stands on her porch, her gaze gliding past them — and the Teslas parked on the street — to focus on the South Bay and the bright afternoon sky.
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

Program to help Spanish-speaking dyslexia students

The Texas Education Agency has announced a statewide reading initiative for bilingual students with dyslexia based on pioneering work by Elsa Cardenas Hagan, director of the Valley Speech and and Language Center in Brownsville. TEA announced that the Esperanza dyslexia program will be supported by the AmplioSpeech intensive digital intervention...
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

Brownsville to hold first, second dose Moderna clinic

The City of Brownsville will hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Friday, May 14, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building, 301 Mexico Blvd. The clinic will start at 8 a.m. and be held even if it’s raining. Anyone who received a vaccine on Friday, April 16, is automatically...