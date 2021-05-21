Follow the TRENDING local news in Gainesville for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 4 days ago
Gainesville / wcjb.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless

Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The debate over masks in the city of Gainesville has caught the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. People entering Gainesville City Hall were able to take off their masks if they showed proof of vaccination. In return, the individual got a sticker that identified them as fully vaccinated. Read more

California / alachuachronicle.com

California woman arrested at Gainesville Airport with 62 lbs of marijuana

California woman arrested at Gainesville Airport with 62 lbs of marijuana

According to an arrest report from the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), Mandy Lee Carlson, 30, of Elk Grove, CA, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. on May 19 at the Gainesville Regional Airport and was charged with “Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia” and “Trafficking in cannabis.”. On May 18, 2021, GPD received information... Read more

Florida / wcjb.com

Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida

Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is the top ranked city in Florida to live, according to a new report released by survey website “Niche.” The tree city finished 38th in the nation, two spots ahead of Tampa. The survey website can be found at https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-cities/?page=2. Gainesville received high marks for... Read more

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Vaccine database: Gainesville sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gainesville: 1. 7430 SW Archer Rd (352) 374-2047; 2. 3404 SW Archer Rd (352) 373-2507; 3. 3904 NW 13th St (352) 338-0554; 4. 2303 SW 75th St (352) 332-7115; 5. 5200 SW 34th St (352) 375-1496; 6. 2755 SW 91st St (352) 331-1086; 7. 3930 SW Archer Rd (352) 367-3342; 8. 4115 NW 16th Blvd (352) 336-3745; 9. 203 NW 13th St (352) 339-7474; 10. 5200 NW 43rd St #401 (352) 376-0585; 11. 5801 SW 75th St (352) 375-1605; 12. 3720 NW 13th St #9 (352) 335-2363; 13. 9200 NW 39th Ave (352) 375-1315; 14. 1302 N Main St (352) 375-6167; 15. 4343 W Newberry Rd #9 (352) 224-2450; 16. 4001 SW 30th Pl 352-375-8853; 17. 5171 NW 43rd St 352-372-8786; 18. 3909 NW 13th St 352-327-9805; 19. 1615 NW 13th St 352-380-9039; 20. 1120 E University Ave 352-380-0131; 21. 2415 SW 75th St 352-333-9704; 22. 9125 NW 39th Ave 352-378-3282; 23. 5700 NW 23rd St 352-378-0619; 24. 1800 NE 12th Ave 352-372-3191; 25. 300 SW 16th Ave 352-379-0110;
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Gainesville

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gainesville: 1. 7430 SW Archer Rd (352) 374-2047; 2. 3404 SW Archer Rd (352) 373-2507; 3. 3904 NW 13th St (352) 338-0554; 4. 2303 SW 75th St (352) 332-7115; 5. 5200 SW 34th St (352) 375-1496; 6. 2755 SW 91st St (352) 331-1086; 7. 3930 SW Archer Rd (352) 367-3342; 8. 4115 NW 16th Blvd (352) 336-3745; 9. 203 NW 13th St (352) 339-7474; 10. 5200 NW 43rd St #401 (352) 376-0585; 11. 5801 SW 75th St (352) 375-1605; 12. 3720 NW 13th St #9 (352) 335-2363; 13. 9200 NW 39th Ave (352) 375-1315; 14. 1302 N Main St (352) 375-6167; 15. 4343 W Newberry Rd #9 (352) 224-2450; 16. 4001 SW 30th Pl 352-375-8853; 17. 5171 NW 43rd St 352-372-8786; 18. 3909 NW 13th St 352-327-9805; 19. 1615 NW 13th St 352-380-9039; 20. 1120 E University Ave 352-380-0131; 21. 2415 SW 75th St 352-333-9704; 22. 9125 NW 39th Ave 352-378-3282; 23. 5700 NW 23rd St 352-378-0619; 24. 1800 NE 12th Ave 352-372-3191; 25. 300 SW 16th Ave 352-379-0110;
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

City of Gainesville to hold month long Juneteenth events

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time the City of Gainesville is celebrating Juneteenth for a month long and the events are meant to celebrate and educate the community on Black history. On May 20, 1865, African Americans were emancipated, which sparked the idea of a month-long recognition. In...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Gainesville, FLIndependent Florida Alligator

Gainesville City Commissioners vote to end the Pay-As-You-Throw program

With a newborn baby in her house, Nina Bhattacharyya finds it increasingly important to save money and cut down on waste. However, with the Gainesville City Commission’s May 6 decision to remove the Pay-As-You-Throw program, the Zero Waste Gainesville founder is concerned about her ability to do so. Pay-As-You-Throw began...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Tax Day deadline May 17: How to file for an extension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday is the last day to file your taxes in order to avoid penalties from the IRS. If you need more time to pay, you can file for an extension to October 15. You can do so electronically or by downloading the 4868 form and sending...
Alachua County, FLacso.us

Department of Administrative Services

The Combined Communications Center (CCC) is a consolidated 9-1-1 communications center that provides public safety communications services for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR), Gainesville Police Department (GPD), Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), and the High Springs Police Department (HSPD). The CCC also provides police or fire communications services to other municipalities within the county including LaCrosse, Archer, Waldo, Micanopy, Newberry, and Hawthorne.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Water Workouts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Working out in the pool is a low-impact way to stay active. Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness are on dry land giving us tips for a water workout. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Gainesville News Flash

A job on your schedule? These Gainesville positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Gainesville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Working from home - Make $1500+ per week; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. Benefits Advisor - Job ID: 2618; 4. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 5. Sales Professional No Cold Calling Remote Position; 6. Five Star Pizza on Tower Road is now hiring delivery drivers; 7. Sales Representative; 8. WAREHOUSE SELECTOR IV, FULL CASE - Part Time - GR290 DC Ocala;
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

This week's Sound Off: Callers comment on the City Commission ignoring public input, the need to vaccinate long-term care workers and more

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • I’m calling to applaud Kim Tanzer’s guest column in the May 6 edition of The Gainesville Sun entitled “City planning, fast and furious.” She absolutely nailed it in terms of how our City Commission has deteriorated so significantly in its deliberation processes and how they seem to welcome citizen input but wind up ignoring it 99% of the time. I think the decision made by the City Commission had everyone’s heads spinning on the recent property in the Millhopper area that’s going to affect Suburban Heights.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Business news: New Butler shops open, Ology Bioservices in Alachua acquired

The local retail and biotechnology industries are in the news this week, with two new shops now open in the busy southwest Gainesville shopping corridor. One large biotech company that last year joined the effort of producing treatments for COVID-19 has been acquired by another group, while a Gainesville-based company reported strong revenues during the first quarter of 2021.