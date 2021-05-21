Follow the TRENDING local news in Gainesville for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville requirement to show vaccination card to attend meetings maskless GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The debate over masks in the city of Gainesville has caught the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. People entering Gainesville City Hall were able to take off their masks if they showed proof of vaccination. In return, the individual got a sticker that identified them as fully vaccinated. Read more

TOP VIEWED

California woman arrested at Gainesville Airport with 62 lbs of marijuana According to an arrest report from the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), Mandy Lee Carlson, 30, of Elk Grove, CA, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. on May 19 at the Gainesville Regional Airport and was charged with “Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia” and “Trafficking in cannabis.”. On May 18, 2021, GPD received information... Read more

TOP LIKED

Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is the top ranked city in Florida to live, according to a new report released by survey website “Niche.” The tree city finished 38th in the nation, two spots ahead of Tampa. The survey website can be found at https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-cities/?page=2. Gainesville received high marks for... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.