TRENDING local news happened around Chattanooga

Chattanooga / wdef.com

Local Business owner hits the streets, trying to find employees who are willing to work

Local Business owner hits the streets, trying to find employees who are willing to work

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local construction company owner is hitting the streets to find employees who are willing to work. Co-Owner of chattanooga roofing contractors, Scott Schrader can be seen on the corner of McCallie Avenue and Bailey Avenue with a cardboard sign begging people to work. Schrader says...

Chattanooga / wdef.com

Chattanooga Police announce new program; Lights On!

Chattanooga Police announce new program; Lights On!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – CPD has announced the start of a new program that will assist drivers who are stopped for certain minor traffic violations. This new program is aimed at improving the relationship between the community and law enforcement agencies. Lights On! Is a micro grant program which allows...

Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

Community leaders call for an end to violence in Chattanooga following wave of shootings

Community leaders call for an end to violence in Chattanooga following wave of shootings

While calls for the re-opening of Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers continue, city leaders are pushing for more action in response to recent shootings. "We can only address this by coming together collectively," District 9 City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said. During a news conference she and other community leaders...

Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Chattanooga: 1. 4062 Hixson Pike 423-877-3568; 2. 3475 Brainerd Rd BUILDING-B 423-800-8337; 3. 403 Spring Creek Rd 423-855-6868; 4. 6141 Shallowford Rd. 423-468-3267; 5. 4700 TN-58 (423) 892-8802; 6. 1300 E 23rd St (423) 206-4530; 7. 8644 E Brainerd Rd (423) 296-1908; 8. 400 N Market St (423) 755-7915; 9. 7326 Mc Cutcheon Rd (423) 508-6602; 10. 3984 Ringgold Rd #1 (423) 468-7161; 11. 6101 Lee Hwy. 423-954-1746; 12. 3984 Ringgold Rd (423) 468-7161; 13. 2104 McCallie Ave 423-622-2545; 14. 2289 Gunbarrel Rd 423-892-4932; 15. 5301 Ringgold Rd 423-892-9559; 16. 3605 Brainerd Rd 423-622-7520; 17. 4542 TN-58 423-892-6787; 18. 3550 Broad St 423-634-7797; 19. 8714 E Brainerd Rd 423-499-4262; 20. 4810 Rossville Blvd 423-867-6390; 21. 110 N Market St 423-752-8104; 22. 2020 Gunbarrel Rd 423-899-7021; 23. 3901 Hixson Pike #181 423-508-1151; 24. 501 Signal Mountain Rd 423-756-7202; 25. 3550 Cummings Hwy 423-821-1556; 26. 8101 E Brainerd Rd 423-508-1193; 27. 490 Greenway View Dr 423-892-8911;
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Voice

These Chattanooga companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Straight Truck Driver 4. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Voice

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Chattanooga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chattanooga: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 3. Roofing Sales Representative; 4. Sales Representative Customer Service; 5. FIELD CANVASSER/Weekly Pay/Benefits/Paid Training; 6. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in TN; 7. Union Benefits Advisor "Work from Home"; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time); 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Voice

Here's the cheapest gas in Chattanooga Saturday

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chattanooga area offering savings of $1.42 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1330 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga gas prices rise to highest since 2014 but should drop this week

Gas prices should decline and fuel supplies grow this week with the return of gasoline supplies from the Colonial Pipeline that refuels gas stations across the 12 Southeastern states that suffered supply interruptions last week. But on Monday, the online gasoline reporting service GasBuddy reported 38% of service stations in...
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga road closures the week of May 17

Certain roads in downtown Chattanooga will be closed for a variety of events this week and into next weekend. Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street. Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street. W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd...
Chattanooga, TN

Gas Prices Jump Sharply in Chattanooga The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 13.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.19/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Chattanooga, TN
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tennessee's fourth-largest city, is an exciting weekend destination in 2021, with beautiful parks, historic attractions, excellent museums, resorts, and day trips. I was there myself about four years ago with my best friend and we enjoyed many of those things listed in this article.
Chattanooga, TN

Berry season in Chattanooga, TN

We’re berry happy you’re here, Chattanooga (ok, we’ll admit that one was low-hanging fruit 😉 ). We’re currently in the midst of berry season, and Chattanooga has several places where you can pick berries yourself, or save some time and buy them pre-picked + ready to be washed. Pick ‘em.
Chattanooga, TN

Abortion opponents mark closure of Chattanooga's only clinic 28 years ago

Chattanooga's abortion clinic closed nearly 30 years ago this week, something anti-abortion organizers credit to God as they look to mobilize against Planned Parenthood with its recent hires in the city. Charlie Wysong, president of American Rights Coalition, said he will again focus his efforts on bringing medical malpractice claims...
Cleveland, TN

Local News for Monday, May 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. State Rep. Mike Carter, who represented the Ooltewah and eastern parts of Hamilton County (District 29) has died after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Carter, who was also an...
Tennessee State

Rural Metro (TN) Fire Relocates Station 33

Rural Metro (TN) Fire relocated its Station 33 in Northeast Knox County to a new, larger facility and held a grand opening ceremony Friday, reports wate.com. The ribbon-cutting and open house were attended by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, other county officials, and local business leaders. The station’s relocation was...
