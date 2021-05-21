TRENDING local news happened around Chattanooga

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Local Business owner hits the streets, trying to find employees who are willing to work CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local construction company owner is hitting the streets to find employees who are willing to work. Co-Owner of chattanooga roofing contractors, Scott Schrader can be seen on the corner of McCallie Avenue and Bailey Avenue with a cardboard sign begging people to work. Schrader says... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Chattanooga Police announce new program; Lights On! CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – CPD has announced the start of a new program that will assist drivers who are stopped for certain minor traffic violations. This new program is aimed at improving the relationship between the community and law enforcement agencies. Lights On! Is a micro grant program which allows... Read more

TOP LIKED

Community leaders call for an end to violence in Chattanooga following wave of shootings While calls for the re-opening of Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers continue, city leaders are pushing for more action in response to recent shootings. "We can only address this by coming together collectively," District 9 City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said. During a news conference she and other community leaders... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.