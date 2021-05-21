TRENDING local news happened around Greenville

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

WYFF News 4’s Geoff Hart announces Alzheimer’s diagnosis Greenville, SC— WYFF News 4’s Geoff Hart announced Thursday that he will not be returning to WYFF 4 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Geoff has been on medical leave since late December 2020. “The WYFF 4 family is heartbroken by the news,” said WYFF 4 President and General... Read more

Police searching for missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Ga. STARR, SC. — Multiple police agencies in South Carolina are searching for a 22-year old woman from Starr who was believed to be heading towards Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Greenville, South Carolina police are looking for Tess Smith, who was reported missing and... Read more

New to the Street: Home Team BBQ of Greenville Home Team BBQ of Greenville opened May 19. The restaurant’s menu includes smoked meats, salads and tacos. For more information: Visit hometeambbq.com or call 864-686-7427. Read more

