Greenville, SC

TRENDING local news happened around Greenville

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 4 days ago
Greenville

WYFF News 4's Geoff Hart announces Alzheimer's diagnosis

WYFF News 4's Geoff Hart announces Alzheimer's diagnosis

Greenville, SC— WYFF News 4’s Geoff Hart announced Thursday that he will not be returning to WYFF 4 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Geoff has been on medical leave since late December 2020. “The WYFF 4 family is heartbroken by the news,” said WYFF 4 President and General... Read more

Georgia

Police searching for missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Ga.

Police searching for missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Ga.

STARR, SC. — Multiple police agencies in South Carolina are searching for a 22-year old woman from Starr who was believed to be heading towards Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Greenville, South Carolina police are looking for Tess Smith, who was reported missing and... Read more

Greenville

New to the Street: Home Team BBQ of Greenville

New to the Street: Home Team BBQ of Greenville

Home Team BBQ of Greenville opened May 19. The restaurant’s menu includes smoked meats, salads and tacos. For more information: Visit hometeambbq.com or call 864-686-7427. Read more

Greenville, SC
With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon. Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 820 S Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Greenville

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Greenville

West Greenville is no longer a majority Black neighborhood

Ken Kolb, Furman University associate professor of sociology and chair of the department, studies housing trends in the university’s hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. At a City Council meeting where he cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey, he presented what he sees as a troubling trajectory for lower income residents in the historically Black neighborhoods of West Greenville and Southernside. Residents there, particularly renters who comprise 75% of the population, are feeling the squeeze of rising property values and are at an ever increasing risk for displacement.
Greenville

On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission. She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years. Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber...
Greenville

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Public Health

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...