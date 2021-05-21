Want to know what is TRENDING around Augusta?

newsbreak-logo
Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Augusta / wrdw.com

Three Richmond County students win at track state championships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three students from different Richmond County high schools have won big at this year’s Class AA State Track and Field championships. Tony Rountree from T. W. Josey High School and Sinclaire Fryer from Lucy C. Laney High School are the Shot Put Champions. Davion Benjamin from... Read more

Georgia / foxnews.com

Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

A Georgia woman is wanted for battery in the alleged beating of another woman this week at a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, according to authorities. Deputies responded to the restaurant just after 4 p.m. Monday in reference to a fight in progress, according to authorities. The fight took place... Read more

Georgia / foxnews.com

Georgia woman wanted in Little Caesars attack remains at large, sheriff says

A Georgia woman remained at large on Wednesday after she was allegedly caught on video brutally beating another woman inside a Little Caesars restaurant earlier this week, authorities said. Brittany Kennedy, 25, fled the establishment in Augusta on Monday after allegedly confronting the victim, 22-year-old Emily Broadwater, and leaving her... Read more

Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Job alert: These Augusta jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Augusta: 1. Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in SC; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 6. Lead Maintenance Technician; 7. Merchandiser 5 to 7 hours monthly Dillard's, Belk Augusta & Ft. Gordon; 8. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 9. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;
Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Augusta COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta: 1. 2902 Peach Orchard Rd (706) 798-8088; 2. 2505 Windsor Spring Rd (706) 796-8146; 3. 825 Alexander Dr 706-739-1701; 4. 2801 Washington Rd (706) 731-7333; 5. 2816 Washington Rd (706) 731-5206; 6. 483 Highland Ave 706-738-4558; 7. 596 Bobby Jones Expy 706-863-7846; 8. 3650 Wheeler Rd 706-210-7991; 9. 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 706-733-4414; 10. 3900 Washington Rd 706-868-8084; 11. 3204 Peach Orchard Rd 706-796-7240; 12. 3228 Wrightsboro Rd 706-733-3715; 13. 260 Bobby Jones Expy 706-860-0170; 14. 3209 Deans Bridge Rd 706-792-9323; 15. 3338 Wrightsboro Rd 706-941-5317;
Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Augusta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Augusta: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Insurance Sales Rep. - Work from Home Office; 3. CDL Class A Driver; 4. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,642 per week; 6. FIELD CANVASSER/Weekly Pay/Benefits/Paid Training; 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 10. Sales Representative;
Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Augusta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Augusta: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Work from Home - Sales; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 4. FIELD CANVASSER/Weekly Pay/Benefits/Paid Training; 5. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 6. Assistant Manager; 7. Virtual Sales Representative warm Leads - Recession Proof; 8. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. Sales Representative - Remote;
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Draft Augusta ordinance defines conditions for application of "blight tax"

After years of spending money to condemn and demolish blighted structures, Augusta officials are looking at a fresh approach. A new blight ordinance – labeled a “working draft” – proposes to raise the city millage sevenfold for owners who don’t address blight on their properties and cut taxes in half for those who do.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

What city emails revealed about search for Augusta fire chief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New bombshells from the search for Augusta’s next fire chief after the I-Team spent the day combing through new internal city emails that show two big things. First – your elected officials hired a national search firm to conduct this search. We still owe them $14,108...
Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Vaccine database: Augusta sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta: 1. 2902 Peach Orchard Rd (706) 798-8088; 2. 2505 Windsor Spring Rd (706) 796-8146; 3. 825 Alexander Dr 706-739-1701; 4. 2801 Washington Rd (706) 731-7333; 5. 2816 Washington Rd (706) 731-5206; 6. 483 Highland Ave 706-738-4558; 7. 596 Bobby Jones Expy 706-863-7846; 8. 3650 Wheeler Rd 706-210-7991; 9. 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 706-733-4414; 10. 3900 Washington Rd 706-868-8084; 11. 3204 Peach Orchard Rd 706-796-7240; 12. 3228 Wrightsboro Rd 706-733-3715; 13. 260 Bobby Jones Expy 706-860-0170; 14. 3209 Deans Bridge Rd 706-792-9323; 15. 3338 Wrightsboro Rd 706-941-5317;
Screven County, GAaugustachronicle.com

County to review more options about sanitation

Within the last year, the board of commissioners has made major changes in how garbage collection is done in Screven County – be it in the consolidation of collection sites down to teen numbers from 70-plus or the switch from county-run to privatization. However, talk of sanitation still remains a...
Augusta, GA
Augusta News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Augusta with an immediate start

These companies in Augusta are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 6. REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE SPECIALIST; 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required; 9. Inbound Sales Agent; 10. Insurance Sales (Remote) - Leads, Training, Bonuses, Support...;
Midville, GAPosted by
Midville Dispatch

Coming soon: Midville events

1. Southeast Crab Feast - Augusta (GA); 2. The JPN Expo Challenge; 3. Livestock Emergency Response Plan Training Bulloch County Extension Office; 4. Silent Headphone Twerk Party; 5. Speed Reading Class - Augusta;
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics available May 19 & 20

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The East Central Public Health District is offering COVD-19 vaccines at two separate locations on May 19 and 20. MTAG Sports Complex - 4304 Sudan Rd. 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Moderna vaccines. Followup vaccines will be provided after four weeks. Must be eighteen years...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

How will Augusta redraw voting district lines? Diverse population has led to challenges

Growth around Fort Gordon could push some Augusta residents into new voting districts, but if history is a guide, a federal judge might wind up drawing them. Coming up is redistricting. Every 10 years, the U.S. reapportions political seats based on population shifts or growth revealed by the census. The process starts with congressional seats, works it way through state House and Senate districts, then heads to local government bodies, such as the Augusta Commission or the Richmond County Board of Education.