Want to know what is TRENDING around Augusta?

Three Richmond County students win at track state championships AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three students from different Richmond County high schools have won big at this year’s Class AA State Track and Field championships. Tony Rountree from T. W. Josey High School and Sinclaire Fryer from Lucy C. Laney High School are the Shot Put Champions. Davion Benjamin from... Read more

Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant A Georgia woman is wanted for battery in the alleged beating of another woman this week at a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, according to authorities. Deputies responded to the restaurant just after 4 p.m. Monday in reference to a fight in progress, according to authorities. The fight took place... Read more

Georgia woman wanted in Little Caesars attack remains at large, sheriff says A Georgia woman remained at large on Wednesday after she was allegedly caught on video brutally beating another woman inside a Little Caesars restaurant earlier this week, authorities said. Brittany Kennedy, 25, fled the establishment in Augusta on Monday after allegedly confronting the victim, 22-year-old Emily Broadwater, and leaving her... Read more

