newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington police looking for woman in connection with shooting

By Andrew Smith
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ao8J_0a7JwxMt00

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington detectives are looking for a woman accused of shooting a man while he was walking in a neighborhood on Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of West 12th Street from a woman saying another woman was trying to shoot her husband, Capt. Ryan Pedigo said a press release.

A 35-year-old man was shot in his hand and his side, Pedigo said. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

He told detectives he was walking in the neighborhood when he heard footsteps quickly approaching behind him, Pedigo said. When he turned around, he saw a woman raise a handgun and shot at him as he ran towards Fairview Street.

The woman, Samantha Glenn, 27, of Bloomington, is wanted in connection with the incident, Pedigo said. She is believed to have left the scene in a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL.

Photo Provided
Bloomington Police Department detectives said the suspect, Samantha Glenn, left the scene of a shooting on Friday, May 21, 2021, in a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL. This picture is a stock photo and not the actual van Glenn is believed to be driving.

She is considered armed and dangerous, Pedigo said. Detectives are asking anyone who spots her to call 911 and not approach her.

Detectives learned Glenn, the woman and the man who was shot have known each other for several years, Pedigo said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Chris Scott at 812-349-3382.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Detectives#Armed Police#Bloomington Detectives#Man#Det Chris Scott#Fairview Street#Capt Ryan Pedigo#Husband#West 12th Street#Walking#Footsteps#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on the city's West side. Metro Police say officers were called around 2:30am Monday to West 16th Street and Kessler Blvd. North. Officers believe the pedestrian was hit while they were trying to cross the street. The victim was in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.