Bloomington police looking for woman in connection with shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington detectives are looking for a woman accused of shooting a man while he was walking in a neighborhood on Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of West 12th Street from a woman saying another woman was trying to shoot her husband, Capt. Ryan Pedigo said a press release.

A 35-year-old man was shot in his hand and his side, Pedigo said. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

He told detectives he was walking in the neighborhood when he heard footsteps quickly approaching behind him, Pedigo said. When he turned around, he saw a woman raise a handgun and shot at him as he ran towards Fairview Street.

The woman, Samantha Glenn, 27, of Bloomington, is wanted in connection with the incident, Pedigo said. She is believed to have left the scene in a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL.

Photo Provided Bloomington Police Department detectives said the suspect, Samantha Glenn, left the scene of a shooting on Friday, May 21, 2021, in a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL. This picture is a stock photo and not the actual van Glenn is believed to be driving.

She is considered armed and dangerous, Pedigo said. Detectives are asking anyone who spots her to call 911 and not approach her.

Detectives learned Glenn, the woman and the man who was shot have known each other for several years, Pedigo said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Chris Scott at 812-349-3382.

